Clare minors end 12-year wait for Munster hurling crown with seven-point win over Cork

Clare 1-19

Cork 0-15

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

CLARE PUT LAST year’s penalty shoot-out heartbreak behind them with a convincing victory over Cork for their first Munster minor hurling title in a dozen years.

Like their U20 hurlers at the same venue the night before, the Banner held their opponents to six second-half points with a performance full of skill and steel.

Eoin Begley’s goal after half-time sparked a 1-4 to no-score run that gave them the cushion that would separate the sides at the final whistle.

Clare’s fifth Munster title now sees them face the Leinster runners-up in the All-Ireland semi-final, while Cork will face the winners of that Galway-Kilkenny final.

The Rebels made a significant double change before throw-in, losing goalie Oisín Walsh and centre-back Ben Walsh, who was due to captain the side although he was introduced as a late sub.

Fionn Murphy and Johnny Galvin replaced them, with David O’Leary switching into the no.6 slot.

It was a nip-and-tuck first half, with defensive block-downs a notable feature before the forwards began to have more success in the second quarter. The first 15 minutes included just five scores compared to 14 from there to the break.

The game was level three times but Cork were never ahead.

Matthew O’Halloran added to a couple of early frees to give Clare a three-point head start but Cork nipped them back with scores from James O’Leary, Barry Walsh, after a Cillian O’Callaghan block-down, and Zack Biggane.

Banner captain Eoghan Gunning was turning in a superb man-of-the-match performance from full-back and he even advanced up-field after winning possession for a point straight off the stick, added to by others from Jack Mescall and Seán Arthur when backed onto the sideline.

Cork were reliant on Barry Walsh for scores but he came up trumps with seven first-half points, including a tap-over free after Brian Lynch hit the side-netting with a goal chance.

Michael Collins and Walsh traded superb scores to leave it 0-9 all but a Marc O’Brien free sent Clare in with the interval edge.

They had their biggest lead yet in the 35th minute when Begley claimed James Hegarty’s long delivery. Murphy saved O’Brien’s initial effort but Begley was following in to turn home the rebound.

Clare kept on rolling with O’Brien and Hegarty frees bookending turnover points by Begley and O’Halloran to push them eight ahead.

Cork went the first 16 minutes of the second half without a score before, that man, Barry Walsh slotted a pair.

Substitues Ronan Dooley and Jayden Casey combined for another, finished by captain Casey, before Barry O’Flynn found his range from distance.

O’Brien’s frees kept them at arm’s length, though, as Clare still led by seven with five to play.

Casey and O’Flynn added long-rangers but O’Brien settled Clare after shaking another turnover from the opposition defence before Fred Hegarty rounded out the victory.

Scorers for Clare: Marc O’Brien 0-8 (7f), Eoin Begley 1-1, Matthew O’Halloran 0-2, James Hegarty 0-2 (2f), Eoghan Gunning 0-1, Jack Mescall 0-1, Michael Collins 0-1, Seán Arthur 0-1, Ógie Fanning 0-1, Fred Hegarty 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh 0-9 (5f), Barry O’Flynn 0-2, Jayden Casey 0-2, James O’Leary 0-1, Zack Biggane 0-1.

Clare

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

3. Ronan Keane (Killanena), 2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford, captain), 4. Conor Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), 6. James Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), 5. Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge)

8. Jack Mescal (Inagh-Kilnamona), 9. Evan Price (Clarecastle)

12. Seán Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus), 11. Michael Collins (Clonlara), 10. Ronan Kilroy (The Banner)

13. Ógie Fanning (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), 14. Marc O’Brien (Cratloe), 15. Eoin Begley (Clonlara)

Subs

20. Harry Doherty (Clarecastle) for Fanning (h-t)

17. Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Kilroy (48)

19. Mark O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Mescall (57)

22. Michael Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Begley (60 inj)

21. Daire Neville (Cratloe) for Arthur (60+4)

Cork

16. Fionn Murphy (Killeagh)

4. Cárthaigh Cronin (Midleton), 3. Darragh McCarthy (Passage), 2. Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll-Churchtown Gaels)

5. Cillian O’Callaghan (Dungourney), 7. David O’Leary (Ballincollig), 18. Johnny Galvin (Éire Óg)

8. James O’Leary (Lisgoold), 11. Zack Biggane (Charleville)

10. Johnny Murphy (Dromina), 9. Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers), 12. Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

15. Finn O’Brien (Erins Own), 14. Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields), 13. Brian Lynch (Youghal)

Subs

19. Jayden Casey (Youghal, captain) for Lynch (39)

23. Ronan Dooley (Douglas) for O’Brien (46)

6. Ben Walsh (Killeagh) for C McCarthy (48)

17. Seán O’Callaghan (Aghada) for Cronin (50)

22. Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for J Murphy (54)

Referee: Alan Tierney (Tipperary).

