Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 19 August 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's Clare Cryan finishes fifth in European diving final

Cryan improved on her semi-final placing in an impressive performance.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 19 Aug 2022, 5:02 PM
32 minutes ago 474 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5844653
Clare Cryan.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Clare Cryan.
Clare Cryan.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

IRELAN’S CLARE CRYAN finished fifth in the women’s 3m springboard final at the European Acquatics Championships in Rome today. 

Cryan qualified for the final with a sixth-placed finish in the preliminary round, and went one better in a final won by hometown favourite Chiara Pellacani. 

Cryan’s five dives combined for a total score of 268.35, which was 50.40 from gold medalists Pellacani. Michelle Heimberg of Switzerland finished second, with Yarsmin Harper of Great Britain winning bronze. 

She finished eleventh in the 1M Springboard on Tuesday. 

Elsewhere, Tanya Watson and Ciara McGing will compete in the women’s synchronised final tomorrow, from 2.30pm Irish time. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie