Ireland's Clare Cryan finishes fifth in European diving final

IRELAN’S CLARE CRYAN finished fifth in the women’s 3m springboard final at the European Acquatics Championships in Rome today.

Cryan qualified for the final with a sixth-placed finish in the preliminary round, and went one better in a final won by hometown favourite Chiara Pellacani.

Cryan’s five dives combined for a total score of 268.35, which was 50.40 from gold medalists Pellacani. Michelle Heimberg of Switzerland finished second, with Yarsmin Harper of Great Britain winning bronze.

She finished eleventh in the 1M Springboard on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Tanya Watson and Ciara McGing will compete in the women’s synchronised final tomorrow, from 2.30pm Irish time.