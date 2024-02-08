'It’s not meant to be for me' - Ireland's Clare Cryan falls short in Olympic bid

IRELAND’S CLARE CRYAN has fallen short in her bid to reach the semi-final of the 3M Springboard at 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

Cryan, who was chasing Olympic qualification for Paris at the event, finished in 44th place overall, just outside the top eighteen required to progress to the semi-final.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old scored a total of 199.05 points, her highest score coming from her first dive, a forward two and a half somersaults, one twist for 54.00.

“There are no words to describe how I feel after this mornings prelim,” Cryan told Swim Ireland.

“I’m unsure why it went so wrong, and I’m sure that will leave me feeling frustrated and confused for a very long time. I’ve put my all into this dream and unfortunately, it’s not meant to be for me. Thank you to everyone that has supported me along this journey.”

Cryan will return to action on Saturday for the Mixed 3M Synchro Final, competing alongside teammate, Jake Passmore, bringing Diving to a close for Ireland at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!