European Bronze medallist Cryan announces retirement from diving

2024 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS bronze medallist Clare Cryan has announced her retirement from competitive diving.

Cryan retires after a stellar performance at the European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in June, where she won Ireland’s first senior international medal for Diving courtesy of the 3M Springboard.

Cryan, who first competed for Ireland in 2018 is a multiple time World and European Championships semi-finalist and finalist.

Advertisement

In 2018 she won Ireland’s first Diving Grand Prix medal in the 3M Springboard. The 30-year-old followed that up in 2019 with Grand Prix Bronze, when she teamed up with Oliver Dingley in the 3M Mixed Synchro. Also in 2019, she had her best World Championships result with an eleventh-place finish in the 1M Springboard in South Korea.

She is the current Irish Record holder in both the 1m and 3M Springboard.

“It is not an easy decision to retire from something you love doing, but I am happy that I have been able to make this decision on my own and for all the right reasons,” she said in a statement.

Diving at the European Championships. Pasquale Mesiano / INPHO Pasquale Mesiano / INPHO / INPHO

“Diving has given me so much more than the ability to fling myself off high things (somewhat gracefully) and the opportunities to perform on the international stage, I have gained so many friends and learnt a lot about myself that I can take forwards with me in my next chapter.

“I will be forever grateful to Swim Ireland and Sport Ireland for all their support, knowledge and attention to detail. I know none of this would have been possible without them.

“I may not have always had the satisfying performances that I trained so hard for, but now, reflecting on my career, I know that I have surpassed the expectations I had on myself when I was starting on this journey 21 years ago, and that is something to be very proud of.

“I look forward to watching my teammates continue their progression and will be cheering loudly at the TV. I hope that I can continue to be involved supporting aquatics (and Diving) in the isle of Ireland.”