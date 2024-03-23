A US soccer scholarship and Kerry football roots: Clare's new leader

A YEAR IN the football life of Kerry native Mark Fitzgerald.

In early March last year he found himself getting promoted to the top job in Limerick football, after the abrupt departure of Ray Dempsey was announced, paving the way for Fitzgerald to shift from selector to manager.

Three months later and their season was over, a Tailteann Cup quarter-final defeat preceding relegation from Division 2. Fitzgerald had been appointed on an interim basis to the end of the season but despite positive vibes from the Limerick players and his own interest, he didn’t get the job on a full-time basis.

Fitzgerald wasn’t in the football wilderness for long. By the second week in September, he had been installed as the new Clare football supremo. Now he’s back in the March madness as another league campaign approaches a close.

Clare head to Newry on Sunday with the prize of promotion on offer and the sight of Division 2 football looming on the horizon. Limerick are set to drop to the basement divisions after a second relegation on the spin.

Any lingering disappointment then that he didn’t get the first county job he had designs on last year?

“In hindsight, no. I just think that the Limerick thing got a bit silly towards the end. It’s not (a) secret that the players wanted me to stay but obviously the county board wanted to go in a different direction and, listen, we shook hands at the end of it and that was it.

“Clare approached me. Just sat and spoke with them on two separate occasions and offered me the role. These things move very quickly.

“I still have good time for those (Limerick) players. Played against them there two or three weeks ago and wished them the best. It’s not nice to see it (relegation), but my allegiance lies with Clare now. My concentration is with Clare and obviously trying to get back into Division Two.”

Advertisement

To his current role then. Clare have made major strides as a football entity in recent times, but taking the main gig in the county at that time was not an enviable task. For starters there was the man he was replacing, so synonymous with the county’s football fortunes that Colm Collins’ Clare became a default label.

Former Clare manager Colm Collins. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“There’s no denying it was difficult and it probably proved more difficult than because he goes and wins the county championship with Cratloe, and did a brilliant job with them.

“It was always going to be a difficult challenge when someone of that stature steps away. But I suppose with that, then comes a level of freshness, and a kind of an opportunity, to put your own stamp on it, and I think we’ve probably done that a little bit.

“But saying that, probably being in Division 3 afforded us that opportunity if I’m being honest. Division 2 is obviously a lot less forgiving.”

It is striking that a line of communication to his predecessor has remained open.

“I still speak to Colm on and off. Very helpful. Like Colm is first and foremost a brilliant supporter of Clare football.

“So every so often, I pick up the phone and maybe have a little chat about one or two things.”

That assistance was needed. The scale of player turnover Clare have experienced has been remarkable. Of the 20 players that featured during last year’s Munster final, 12 are no longer involved.

“So I’d be lying if I told you that I wasn’t surprised by the full extent when I got down into it,” said Fitzgerald.

“I’d a fair idea there was a significant number of lads going to step away. Colm had alluded to it. And those lads were hugely respectful to me. I spoke to them all. Three of them were gone to America, Pierce, Cian and Keelan were all gone to America. Eoin obviously had made a decision (to take a year out), Gavin Cooney going to Australia.

“But from playing Clare twice last year, I was still aware of what was there. And obviously Colm had built a good, good standard, and he left a good legacy. So I was still happy to take it on.”

Former Clare captain Eoin Cleary. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Fitzgerald can appreciate the twists and turns in a sporting life. After school in Tralee, he spent four years in the USA on a soccer scholarship, while also studying marketing.

“Small liberal arts school called Mercyhurst University in Erie Pennsylvania, but they are actually founded by the Sisters of Mercy, so they continue on the Irish tradition.

“I was there for four years. I came back and I got a couple of offers from League of Ireland (clubs), Cork City and all that. I just said, do you know what, I could go play for Cork City there and get 700 or 800 a week, but I went back into financial services and I just said I’ll stick with the football (Gaelic), and dabble in between junior soccer and football.”

He won a county senior medal in Kerry with Kerins O’Rahillys in 2002, moved into coaching with his club and the Kerry minors.

Now Fitzgerald finds himself the latest in a chain of Kerrymen at the helm in Clare – a chain that links John O’Keeffe, John Kennedy, Páidí Ó Sé and Mick O’Dwyer.

He has hit the ground running. Clare have won five of their six games, including a seemingly improbable revival to defeat Offaly, while also experiencing the flipside when a late goal was controversially disallowed in the loss to Westmeath.

Surmount one last hurdle tomorrow in Páirc Esler and they are on the up.

“We’ve been happy enough with how things have gone. Probably should be top of the table if truth be told but look it is what it is. Now saying that, tough, tough test going up to Newry and trying to take Down up there. Look we’re excited about it and see where it takes us.“