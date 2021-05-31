BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 31 May 2021
Advertisement

'I can see how my comments were hurtful and embarrassing' - Clare GAA treasurer issues apology

Éire Óg clubman Niall O’Connor had raised €4,000 for the provision of post-training food for the county U20 hurlers but was criticised by Michael Gallagher.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 31 May 2021, 10:35 AM
53 minutes ago 1,635 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5453133
A general view of Cusack Park in Ennis.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A general view of Cusack Park in Ennis.
A general view of Cusack Park in Ennis.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE CLARE GAA board treasurer has issued an apology over comments made about an Éire Óg Ennis club man who raised €4,000 for the provision of post-training food for the county’s U20 hurling team.

At last week’s Clare county board meeting, treasurer Michael Gallagher was reported to have questioned if the fundraising by Niall O’Connor was designed to embarrass the county board.

O’Connor, the son of former Clare senior joint manager Gerry, had raised the money after reports within the county that U20 hurlers were not being fed after training sessions.

The Éire Óg club last night revealed the email that they had received from Gallagher who apologised directly for his comments.

He said that ‘on reflection’ he was could see how his comments ‘were hurtful and embarrassing.’

The Éire Óg club issued a statement on behalf of O’Connor where he welcomed the apology and accepted it ‘in a spirit of reconciliation and for the greater good of Clare GAA’.

The county has endured a few difficult months off the pitch with different controversies emerging.

a-general-view-of-a-sliotar-ahead-of-the-game Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The full email from Michael Gallagher to the Éire Óg Ennis secretary Paddy Smyth reads:

“Paddy, A Chara

In response to your letter re. my comments directed at Niall O’Connor at last Monday nights (24/05) Co Board Meeting, I would like to say, on reflection, I can see how my comments were hurtful and embarrassing to Niall and, I wish to offer my apologies directly to Niall for those comments.

I don’t intend to try to explain or offer excuses for making those comments, because I don’t think that would be helpful either.

As you know, I have enjoyed a long and friendly relationship with your Club, for nearly 20 years, through our joint promotion of an underage football tournament (which is dear to my heart). I don’t wish to see anything divert us from maintaining and furthering those friendships.

Regards, Michael”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

*****

a-general-view-of-cusack-park Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

And the Éire Óg Statement on behalf of Niall O’Connor reads:

“Niall O’ Connor welcomes the apology from Michael Gallagher and accepts it in a spirit of reconciliation and for the greater good of Clare GAA. Niall also wishes to acknowledge that, in hindsight, it would have been appropriate that the Co. Treasurer was involved in any fundraising initiatives.

“In view of the above, we now consider this matter closed and we wish to move on in a spirit of harmony, for the betterment of Clare GAA.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie