'I can see how my comments were hurtful and embarrassing' - Clare GAA treasurer issues apology

THE CLARE GAA board treasurer has issued an apology over comments made about an Éire Óg Ennis club man who raised €4,000 for the provision of post-training food for the county’s U20 hurling team.

At last week’s Clare county board meeting, treasurer Michael Gallagher was reported to have questioned if the fundraising by Niall O’Connor was designed to embarrass the county board.

O’Connor, the son of former Clare senior joint manager Gerry, had raised the money after reports within the county that U20 hurlers were not being fed after training sessions.

The Éire Óg club last night revealed the email that they had received from Gallagher who apologised directly for his comments.

He said that ‘on reflection’ he was could see how his comments ‘were hurtful and embarrassing.’

The Éire Óg club issued a statement on behalf of O’Connor where he welcomed the apology and accepted it ‘in a spirit of reconciliation and for the greater good of Clare GAA’.

The county has endured a few difficult months off the pitch with different controversies emerging.

The full email from Michael Gallagher to the Éire Óg Ennis secretary Paddy Smyth reads:

“Paddy, A Chara

In response to your letter re. my comments directed at Niall O’Connor at last Monday nights (24/05) Co Board Meeting, I would like to say, on reflection, I can see how my comments were hurtful and embarrassing to Niall and, I wish to offer my apologies directly to Niall for those comments.

I don’t intend to try to explain or offer excuses for making those comments, because I don’t think that would be helpful either.

As you know, I have enjoyed a long and friendly relationship with your Club, for nearly 20 years, through our joint promotion of an underage football tournament (which is dear to my heart). I don’t wish to see anything divert us from maintaining and furthering those friendships.

Regards, Michael”

And the Éire Óg Statement on behalf of Niall O’Connor reads:

“Niall O’ Connor welcomes the apology from Michael Gallagher and accepts it in a spirit of reconciliation and for the greater good of Clare GAA. Niall also wishes to acknowledge that, in hindsight, it would have been appropriate that the Co. Treasurer was involved in any fundraising initiatives.

“In view of the above, we now consider this matter closed and we wish to move on in a spirit of harmony, for the betterment of Clare GAA.”

