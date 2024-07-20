Player guide: The Clare team aiming to win a first All-Ireland senior title since 2013

AHEAD OF THE All-Ireland final, here is an in-depth look at those playing for Clare.

*****

1. Eibhear Quilligan

Age: 30

Club: Feakle

Appearances: 28

Occupation: Business development manager, ABD Nutritionals

Something of a slow-burn career, Quilligan was 26 before he made his championship debut in the 2020 Munster championship against Limerick. Responsible for a series of inspired saves in the semi-final against Kilkenny. Went through the established route of St Flannan’s College and Limerick IT. A concession rate of just over 1.5 goals per game this championship.

Eibhear Quilligan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

******

2. Adam Hogan

Age: 21

Club: Feakle

Appearances: 15

Occupation: Student in Mary Immaculate

Young Hurler of the Year nominee last year. Very solid. Not far off All-Star form at this stage. Did a brilliant job against Eoin Cody in the second half after some wobbles in the first half of the semi-final.

A shaky Munster final also, but overall, he has had a very strong season and championship.

******

3. Conor Cleary

Age: 30

Club: Kilmaley

Appearances: 45

Occupation: Teacher

Pinged a few times for holding onto the jersey in the Munster final and eventually yellow-carded on 43 minutes for close attention to Aaron Gillane.

Has come back really well since then. Was excellent against Lee Chin in the All-Ireland quarter-final, and brought that into the semi-final. A real leader, he captained the team to the league title in the absence of Tony Kelly.

******

4. Conor Leen

Age: 22

Club: Corofin

Appearances: 6

Occupation: Student at Limerick IT

Has arrived like a comet this year and been a revelation. Had a brilliant league campaign and then didn’t play the first championship game against Limerick.

Came in against Cork and acquitted himself well and has been rock steady ever since. Had been dogged by a lot of injuries since he was with the U20s team in 2022.

Advertisement

******

5. Diarmuid Ryan

Age: 25

Club: Cratloe

Appearances: 32

Occupation: Teacher

Always a reliable to pop up on the scoreboard, his best game of the year was against Cork in round two of the Munster campaign. He set up Shane O’Donnell’s goal and it continued a theme as he had been the Man of the Match against Cork last season.

Hasn’t shone like previous years, but pacy and back into form against Kilkenny.

******

6. John Conlon

Age: 35

Club: Clonlara

Appearances: 65

Occupation: Teacher

A hero to team mates and supporters alike, but there is no doubt that Cork will seek to expose him to some of the blistering pace they have in that half-forward line.

Shook off effects of injury earlier in the year to a decent extent, but appeared cooked in the Munster final. Has a Celtic Cross in his back pocket, a total survivor, and one of Clare’s greatest ever.

John Conlon. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

******

7. David McInerney

Age: 31

Club: Tulla

Appearances: 57

Occupation: Teacher

The third primary school teacher of the half-back line, got injured against Cork and missed the next seven weeks. Was risked in the Munster final and it didn’t work when up against Gearóid Hegarty.

Came back strong. Performance against Kilkenny was the best in a decade. Will have been keeping loose this week on the family dairy farm.

******

8. David Fitzgerald

Age: 28

Club: Inagh-Kilnamona

Appearances: 43

Occupation: Aircraft leasing

Named in The Sunday Game Team of the Year last year, he is a formidable specimen. Striking off left and right has been pretty much perfect and his ability to do so at top pace is a huge weapon.

Was Clare’s standout performer in many games this year and in the Munster final, he was monstrous at times in open play, contributing four points from play. Followed it up with two from play against Wexford and Kilkenny since.

******

9. Cathal Malone

Age: 32

Club: Sixmilebridge

Appearances: 44

Occupation: Teacher

A warrior who might be assigned a different role in this game. Perhaps a tagging job on Darragh Fitzgibbon? Wouldn’t rule it out.

Hasn’t reached the same levels as previous years but Clare have developed the ability to win and last the course while not in top form. He’s one of the most abrasive, steady performers.

*******

10. Tony Kelly

Age: 30

Club: Ballyea

Appearances: 62

Occupation: Teacher

The scale of his ankle surgery over the winter was perhaps downplayed.

Came on the first day against Limerick, but it was only useful as a toe-dipping exercise. Didn’t tog out against Cork. Came on against Waterford, started against Tipperary, and was eased all the way back by Brian Lohan.

Struggled in the Munster final, but had his chances. It’s been a fitful season, but he’s Tony Kelly. Clare fans will expect him to come good in the final.

Tony Kelly. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

******

11. Mark Rodgers

Age: 23

Club: Scariff

Appearances: 21

Occupation: Student in UL

Young Hurler of the Year last year. Could have had two goals in the Munster final when he hit the post and Nickie Quaid saved the other chance.

Was brilliant in most of the games in Munster, with his best game coming in Clare’s second match against Cork. Another who seems to have reserved their best showing for the Rebels. A real talent, who could light it up if played close to goal.

******

12. Peter Duggan

Age: 30

Club: Clooney-Quin

Appearances: 41

Occupation: Landscaper

Probably Clare’s best performer in the Munster final and nabbed 1-1. He also showed up exceptionally well against Cork the first day. The regular puckout target, but perhaps overused at times and it leaves Clare somewhat one-dimensional.

Great wrists, as shown by his score against Galway in 2018 that became The Sunday Game’s ‘Moment of the Year,’ he is all about the unorthodox play. A 2013 survivor.

Peter Duggan. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

******

13. Aidan McCarthy

Age: 24

Club: Inagh-Kinamona

Appearances: 23

Occupation: AIB employee

Read Next Related Reads Lohan on embracing the occasion, O'Donnell fears, and the question every manager wants to know Who are the leading contenders to be 2024 Hurler of the Year? 'If we win, it will be one that I can categorically say I will enjoy a lot more than 2013'

Missed four frees in the Munster final and needs to up that accuracy.

Only came on the last few minutes against Wexford and will be seen as a marginal call for Brian Lohan to make here. Lohan had massive faith to play him in the semi-final and his league form, and especially the form he was in for the league final, has stood to him. Nailed frees in the recent Kilkenny game that he had little right to.

******

14. Shane O’Donnell

Age: 30

Club: Eire Óg

Appearances: 54

Occupation: Scientist

A fizzing fireball of threat, and given his maturity, will not be phased whatsoever. That’s what scoring a hat-trick in your first final as a teenager gifts you and he will bring those positive associations into the game.

Clare’s problem might be getting enough ball into him, but a steady supply will see the usual mazy runs and improbable finishes. Will Sean O’Donoghue be given the man-marking role?

Shane O'Donnell. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

******

15. David Reidy

Age: 30

Club: Eire Óg

Appearances: 40

Occupation: Works in LIT

Neat and tidy hurler. Very solid in the Munster championship and unlucky to have not started the Munster final.

Proved his value ever since. A tireless worker and produces a huge amount of assists. What he lacks in height he makes up for in flexibility. Can play in any number of positions around the forward line and even around the middle.

*****

Substitutes

Of the potential players who could come on, Ian Galvin (27) and Ryan Taylor (29) would be fancied to get on the pitch early.

Brian Lohan will also look to his strength in depth with Aron Shanagher, Darragh Lohan, Rory Hayes and Seadna Morey all viable options.