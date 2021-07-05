'They went into shock at how the decision was made' - how Clare never recovered from sin bin call

CLARE ALL-IRELAND winner Colin Ryan joined us today on The42 GAA Weekly to look back at a massive weekend of hurling action.

And there was only one place to start, yesterday’s battle in Limerick when Tipperary triumphed in the Munster semi-final and Clare were left reeling from the second-half decision to sin bin Aidan McCarthy.

The game changed on that call by referee James Owens with Ryan chatting to host Maurice Brosnan and The42 GAA Editor Fintan O’Toole about the decision, the impact on Clare and what needs to happen now in such hurling scenarios.

“Don’t get me wrong, we can complain about the decision, I’m not for one minute saying Tipperary didn’t deserve their victory. It was a real even contest up to half-time. The game was just so tit for that and Clare were matching up really well.

“Listen you could probably say yes, was there a bit of a mental weakness and did it demoralise them? But when you’ve worked so hard to get yourself in a position to go at Tipperary for the last 30 minutes and then that happens, it really just sucked the life out of the team. Yes, you have to work on things mentally and you have to be better prepared.

Clare All-Ireland winner Colin Ryan (file photo). Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“Clare were just caught off guard and it just demoralised them so much. They went into shock at how the decision was made. I don’t think if James Owens had given a free out there and a yellow card to Aidan McCarthy, I don’t think there’d be anybody in the country saying he stopped a goalscoring opportunity.

“It brings in a broader issue with the whole weekend. The Eoin Murphy situation was exactly why the rule was brought in. It wasn’t brought in to stop Aidan McCarthy with a late tackle, over aggressive on the sideline. When you bring in interpretation to it, that’s where a big problem lies.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“It has to be nearly remoulded into the middle of the goal, a last man challenge, something like that. It just needed everybody to take a breath for a few minutes and to think about the situation, rather than make that rash decision because ultimately it did decide the game.”

The lads also wondered how Galway can recover from Saturday’s Leinster semi-final, how much of a boost that is for Dublin, why it was such a good weekend for the old stagers in Tipperary and Kilkenny, and the qualifier bearpit that now awaits in hurling.

