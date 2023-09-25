Advertisement
Donall Farmer/INPHO Brendan Bugler in action for Clare in 2013.
All-Ireland winner Bugler added to Clare hurling backroom team
Former Clare player Tommy Corbett has also been added to Brian Lohan’s set-up.
43 minutes ago

2013 ALL-IRELAND winner Brendan Bugler has been added to the Clare hurling backroom team along with former Clare player Tommy Corbett.

Clare FM reports this evening that Bugler take up the role of hurling coach under manager Brian Lohan while current Clooney-Quin boss Corbett comes into the side as a selector.

A two-time All-Star, Bugler retired from inter-county duty with Clare in 2017. He was part of his former manager Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team with the Wexford hurlers in 2020 and subsequently took over Offaly hurling club Birr.

Clare reached the Munster SHC final in 2023, where they lost out to Limerick before bowing out at the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

