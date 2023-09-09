Clare hurling champions Ballyea knocked out, Dublin football finalists Na Fianna exit

THERE WILL BE new senior hurling champions in Clare this season after three-in-a-row chasing Ballyea were knocked out at the group stage this evening.

The club of Clare star Tony Kelly were not in action in Group A having already completed their four games in the five-team section, but the draw between Kilmaley and Scarriff resulted in both those teams progressing to the quarter-finals.

Ballyea needed Kilmaley to lose out to advance, yet the game finished in a draw – Kilmaley 0-21 Scarriff 1-18. It means Scarriff top the group with Kilmaley in second place as they both look forward to Monday’s quarter-final draw.

Advertisement

With Sixmilebridge also having exited from Group B, it marks a fresh chapter in Clare club hurling. The last eight Clare senior hurling titles have been carved up by the pair with Ballyea and Sixmilebridge both winning four apiece, Cratloe in 2014 were the last club outside of those two powerhouses to lift the Canon Hamilton Cup.

In Dublin last year’s senior finalists Na Fianna were also knocked out at the group stage, losing 1-16 to 0-18 this afternoon in Parnell Park.

Na Fianna only needed a draw to advance but Shane O’Leary was the St Vincent’s hero as his late point proved the match-winner.

That result saw St Vincent’s advance from Group 4 in second place with table-toppers St Judes beating Whitehall Colmcille 1-12 to 1-9 today to preserve their perfect record.

All-Ireland club champions Kilmacud Crokes held off Skerries Harps, 1-17 to 0-17, to progress at the top of Group 2, while Castleknock joined them as they beat St Sylvester’s 1-12 to 1-10.

And in Offaly, the 2022 kingpins Rhode lost out at the semi-final stage after extra-time this evening against Ferbane, 0-20 to 1-14.

Tullamore play Edenderry in the second semi-final tomorrow afternoon at 4pm.