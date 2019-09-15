Clare champions exit as Limerick and Cork semi-final line-ups take shape

It was a key day of club hurling action in Clare, Limerick and Cork.

THERE WILL BE new senior hurling champions in Clare this year after reigning kingpins Ballyea were knocked out at the quarter-final stage this afternoon in Ennis.

The 2017 All-Ireland club finalists lost out by 0-18 to 2-11 against a Crusheen team that last won the Banner club honours back in 2011.

Crusheen were in front 0-11 to 0-6 at the break and despite conceding a second-half goal to Gary Brennan, they were still in the driving seat approaching the finish. A late goal by Tony Kelly raised Ballyea’s hopes but Crusheen hung on for a narrow win.

Crusheen now take on 2018 beaten finalists Cratloe at the last four stage on the weekend of 28-29 September. Today’s semi-final draw also paired 2017 title winners Sixmilebridge with Inagh-Kilnamona.

They did it after 6 minutes of injury time @CrusheenGaa have held on to win by 1 point 😁👍 on to the semi final now, well done lads 🔴⚪

Final score

Ballyea: 2 - 11

Crusheen 0 - 18 — Crusheen GAA Club (@CrusheenGaa) September 15, 2019 Source: Crusheen GAA Club /Twitter

In Limerick the semi-finalists were confirmed for next Sunday’s double-header in the Gaelic Grounds with Doon advancing to face Patrickswell and Kilmallock progressing to take on Na Piarsaigh.

Today’s quarter-finals saw Kilmallock defeat Ahane 0-22 to 1-14 in the curtain-raiser. Graeme and Jake Mulcahy pointed the way for Kilmallock with Niall Moran scoring the only goal of the game as he netted for Ahane.

The second match saw last season’s beaten finalists Doon win out 1-23 to 2-15 against Ballybrown. Shane Kenny’s goal helped Ballybrown go ahead 1-9 to 0-9 at the interval but Josh Ryan, Cormac Ryan and Darragh O’Donovan grabbed the crucial scores as Doon ran out five-point victors.

In Cork the identity of the first pair of semi-finalists were confirmed after today’s quarter-final ties in Páirc Uí Rinn. 2011 champions Carrigtwohill are the surprise participants, their recovery from a heavy first round loss continuing as they defeated Ballyhea 3-17 to 2-16.

James Mulcahy hit a hat-trick of goals in the second half while Sean Rohan and Liam Gosnell grabbed vital points. Pa O’Callaghan and Gavin Morrissey netted for Ballyhea, who had been in front at the break. Carrigtwohill will now meet Glen Rovers or Newtownshandrum in their semi-final clash.

The second game saw St Finbarr’s win narrowly 0-15 to 0-14 in an all-city clash with Bishopstown. Eoin Finn and the Cahalane brothers, Damien and Conor, were amongst their point scorers with former Cork senior captain Patrick Cronin contributing for Bishopstown. St Finbarr’s held on in a tight game to advance to a semi-final against reigning champions Imokilly or Sarsfields.

Finally Dunloy advanced to the final stage in Antrim while Cushendall and Naomh Eoin must meet again after their semi-final draw.

Level at full time. Both umpires gave a wide but ref overruled it to give Cushendall's equalizer. We go again for the replay. Massive performance from every player. 0-22 to 2-16. — Naomh Eoin CLG (@naomheoinclg) September 15, 2019 Source: Naomh Eoin CLG /Twitter

Club Senior Hurling Results

Antrim SHC semi-finals

Dunloy 0-20 Loughgiel Shamrocks 0-17

Cushendall 2-16 Naomh Eoin 0-22

Clare SHC quarter-final

Crusheen 0-18 Ballyea 2-11

Cork SHC quarter-finals

Carrigtwohill 3-17 Ballyhea 2-16

St Finbarr’s 0-15 Bishopstown 0-14

Limerick SHC quarter-finals

Kilmallock 0-22 Ahane 1-14

Doon 1-23 Ballybrown 2-15

