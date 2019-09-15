This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare champions exit as Limerick and Cork semi-final line-ups take shape

Ballyea were knocked out in Clare by Crusheen.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 7:06 PM
12 minutes ago 778 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4808963
It was a key day of club hurling action in Clare, Limerick and Cork.
Image: INPHO
It was a key day of club hurling action in Clare, Limerick and Cork.
It was a key day of club hurling action in Clare, Limerick and Cork.
Image: INPHO

THERE WILL BE new senior hurling champions in Clare this year after reigning kingpins Ballyea were knocked out at the quarter-final stage this afternoon in Ennis.

The 2017 All-Ireland club finalists lost out by 0-18 to 2-11 against a Crusheen team that last won the Banner club honours back in 2011.

Crusheen were in front 0-11 to 0-6 at the break and despite conceding a second-half goal to Gary Brennan, they were still in the driving seat approaching the finish. A late goal by Tony Kelly raised Ballyea’s hopes but Crusheen hung on for a narrow win.

Crusheen now take on 2018 beaten finalists Cratloe at the last four stage on the weekend of 28-29 September. Today’s semi-final draw also paired 2017 title winners Sixmilebridge with Inagh-Kilnamona.

In Limerick the semi-finalists were confirmed for next Sunday’s double-header in the Gaelic Grounds with Doon advancing to face Patrickswell and Kilmallock progressing to take on Na Piarsaigh.

Today’s quarter-finals saw Kilmallock defeat Ahane 0-22 to 1-14 in the curtain-raiser. Graeme and Jake Mulcahy pointed the way for Kilmallock with Niall Moran scoring the only goal of the game as he netted for Ahane.

The second match saw last season’s beaten finalists Doon win out 1-23 to 2-15 against Ballybrown. Shane Kenny’s goal helped Ballybrown go ahead 1-9 to 0-9 at the interval but Josh Ryan, Cormac Ryan and Darragh O’Donovan grabbed the crucial scores as Doon ran out five-point victors.

In Cork the identity of the first pair of semi-finalists were confirmed after today’s quarter-final ties in Páirc Uí Rinn. 2011 champions Carrigtwohill are the surprise participants, their recovery from a heavy first round loss continuing as they defeated Ballyhea 3-17 to 2-16.

James Mulcahy hit a hat-trick of goals in the second half while Sean Rohan and Liam Gosnell grabbed vital points. Pa O’Callaghan and Gavin Morrissey netted for Ballyhea, who had been in front at the break. Carrigtwohill will now meet Glen Rovers or Newtownshandrum in their semi-final clash.

The second game saw St Finbarr’s win narrowly 0-15 to 0-14 in an all-city clash with Bishopstown. Eoin Finn and the Cahalane brothers, Damien and Conor, were amongst their point scorers with former Cork senior captain Patrick Cronin contributing for Bishopstown. St Finbarr’s held on in a tight game to advance to a semi-final against reigning champions Imokilly or Sarsfields.

Finally Dunloy advanced to the final stage in Antrim while Cushendall and Naomh Eoin must meet again after their semi-final draw.

Club Senior Hurling Results

Antrim SHC semi-finals

Dunloy 0-20 Loughgiel Shamrocks 0-17
Cushendall 2-16 Naomh Eoin 0-22

Clare SHC quarter-final

Crusheen 0-18 Ballyea 2-11

Cork SHC quarter-finals

Carrigtwohill 3-17 Ballyhea 2-16
St Finbarr’s 0-15 Bishopstown 0-14

Limerick SHC quarter-finals

Kilmallock 0-22 Ahane 1-14
Doon 1-23 Ballybrown 2-15

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie