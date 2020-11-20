BE PART OF THE TEAM

Clare unveil starting side to face Waterford in All-Ireland quarter-final

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosts tomorrow’s game at 3.45pm.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 20 Nov 2020, 3:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,091 Views 2 Comments
Tony Kelly was Clare's star against Wexford last Saturday.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Tony Kelly was Clare's star against Wexford last Saturday.
Tony Kelly was Clare's star against Wexford last Saturday.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

CLARE BOSS BRIAN Lohan has named the same team that defeated Wexford for tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford.

There were three late changes made to the Banner side before last Saturday’s game as Patrick O’Connor, Jason McCarthy and David Fitzgerald all came in, they’ve all been included in the starting fifteen announced today.

Clare will be seeking to build on wins over Laois and Wexford while hoping to reach the All-Ireland semi-final stage for the first time since 2018. 

Throw-in for tomorrow’s game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 3.45pm with live TV coverage on Sky Sports Mix.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)
3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
4. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

5. Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle)
6. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

8. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
11. David Reidy (Éire Óg)
12. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)
14. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus)
15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

Subs

16. Donal Tuohy (Clonlara)
17. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)
18. David McInerney (Tulla)
19. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)
20. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
21. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills)
22. Cathal McInerney (Cratloe)
23. Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones)
24. Paidi Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge)
25. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)
26. Liam Corry (Éire Óg)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

