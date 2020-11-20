Clare unveil starting side to face Waterford in All-Ireland quarter-final

Tony Kelly was Clare's star against Wexford last Saturday.

CLARE BOSS BRIAN Lohan has named the same team that defeated Wexford for tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford.

There were three late changes made to the Banner side before last Saturday’s game as Patrick O’Connor, Jason McCarthy and David Fitzgerald all came in, they’ve all been included in the starting fifteen announced today.

Clare will be seeking to build on wins over Laois and Wexford while hoping to reach the All-Ireland semi-final stage for the first time since 2018.

Throw-in for tomorrow’s game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 3.45pm with live TV coverage on Sky Sports Mix.

Best wishes to Brian Lohan and his Clare panel who face Waterford in Pairc Uí Chaoimh at 3.45pm tomorrow in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final. 💪 pic.twitter.com/cligml2Ybc — CLUB CLARE (@ClubClareHS) November 20, 2020

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

4. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

5. Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle)

6. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

8. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

11. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

12. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

14. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

Subs

16. Donal Tuohy (Clonlara)

17. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

18. David McInerney (Tulla)

19. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)

20. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

21. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills)

22. Cathal McInerney (Cratloe)

23. Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones)

24. Paidi Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge)

25. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

26. Liam Corry (Éire Óg)

