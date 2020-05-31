This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember Clare's great 90s hurling team?

It was the decade of the Banner roar. Let’s test your knowledge.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 31 May 2020, 9:00 AM
Who scored the late goal for Clare that helped them win the 1995 All-Ireland final?
INPHO
Fergus Tuohy
INPHO
Ger O'Loughlin

INPHO
Eamonn Taaffe
INPHO
Conor Clancy
In Anthony Daly's famous speech after the 1997 Munster final win, he said Clare were no longer what?
INPHO
The underdogs of hurling
The whipping boys of Munster

The nice fellas out west
The nearly men of Munster
Ger Loughnane was Clare's brilliant manager during that successful spell. Do you know his home club in the county that he played for?
INPHO
Tulla
Feakle

O'Callaghan Mills
Bodyke
Who hit the winning point for Clare in the 1997 All-Ireland hurling final?
INPHO
INPHO
Colin Lynch
INPHO
Seanie McMahon

INPHO
Niall Gilligan
INPHO
Jamesie O'Connor
How many Munster senior hurling titles did Clare win in the 90s?
INPHO
3
2

5
4
After a thrilling saga, Clare lost out to Offaly in the 1998 All-Ireland semi-final replay. How many points were they defeated by?
INPHO
6
1

3
4
Name the player who fired home the only goal for Clare as they triumphed in the 1997 Munster hurling final?
INPHO
David Forde
INPHO
Barry Murphy

INPHO
Fergal Hegarty
INPHO
Niall Gilligan
PJ O'Connell was a regular in the Clare side at centre-forward at that time. What is his well-known nickname?
INPHO
Bones
Shoulders

Elbows
Fingers
Which of these Clare players finished their career with the most All-Star awards?
INPHO
Davy Fitzgerald
INPHO
Brian Lohan

INPHO
Seanie McMahon
INPHO
Anthony Daly
And finally before the second half of the 1995 All-Ireland final, Ger Loughane was asked by Marty Morrissey, 'Do you think you're going to do it?' - What was his reply?
RTÉ - YouTube
'Ah we're just delighted to get the day out to Dublin and it's the taking part that counts'
'If we trust in the process and control the controllables, that's what matters for our guys'

'We're going to do it'
'Not a hope, have you not heard about this Biddy Early curse?'
Answer all the questions to see your result!
INPHO
You scored out of !
All-Ireland champion
You've won the Liam MacCarthy Cup!
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Munster champion
You were successful but couldn't quite land the big one.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Championship exit
Your hopes of winning ended early here
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Tipperary fan
You don't have any have interest in Clare 90s hurling memories
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

