Quiz: How well do you remember Clare's great 90s hurling team?
It was the decade of the Banner roar. Let’s test your knowledge.
Who scored the late goal for Clare that helped them win the 1995 All-Ireland final?
Fergus Tuohy
Ger O'Loughlin
Eamonn Taaffe
Conor Clancy
In Anthony Daly's famous speech after the 1997 Munster final win, he said Clare were no longer what?
The underdogs of hurling
The whipping boys of Munster
The nice fellas out west
The nearly men of Munster
Ger Loughnane was Clare's brilliant manager during that successful spell. Do you know his home club in the county that he played for?
Tulla
Feakle
O'Callaghan Mills
Bodyke
Who hit the winning point for Clare in the 1997 All-Ireland hurling final?
Colin Lynch
Seanie McMahon
Niall Gilligan
Jamesie O'Connor
How many Munster senior hurling titles did Clare win in the 90s?
3
2
5
4
After a thrilling saga, Clare lost out to Offaly in the 1998 All-Ireland semi-final replay. How many points were they defeated by?
6
1
3
4
Name the player who fired home the only goal for Clare as they triumphed in the 1997 Munster hurling final?
David Forde
Barry Murphy
Fergal Hegarty
Niall Gilligan
PJ O'Connell was a regular in the Clare side at centre-forward at that time. What is his well-known nickname?
Bones
Shoulders
Elbows
Fingers
Which of these Clare players finished their career with the most All-Star awards?
Davy Fitzgerald
Brian Lohan
Seanie McMahon
Anthony Daly
And finally before the second half of the 1995 All-Ireland final, Ger Loughane was asked by Marty Morrissey, 'Do you think you're going to do it?' - What was his reply?
'Ah we're just delighted to get the day out to Dublin and it's the taking part that counts'
'If we trust in the process and control the controllables, that's what matters for our guys'
'We're going to do it'
'Not a hope, have you not heard about this Biddy Early curse?'
You scored out of !
All-Ireland champion
You've won the Liam MacCarthy Cup!
You scored out of !
Munster champion
You were successful but couldn't quite land the big one.
You scored out of !
Championship exit
Your hopes of winning ended early here
You scored out of !
Tipperary fan
You don't have any have interest in Clare 90s hurling memories
