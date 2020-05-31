Quiz: How well do you remember Clare's great 90s hurling team?

Who scored the late goal for Clare that helped them win the 1995 All-Ireland final? INPHO Fergus Tuohy INPHO Ger O'Loughlin

INPHO Eamonn Taaffe INPHO Conor Clancy

In Anthony Daly's famous speech after the 1997 Munster final win, he said Clare were no longer what? INPHO The underdogs of hurling The whipping boys of Munster

The nice fellas out west The nearly men of Munster

Ger Loughnane was Clare's brilliant manager during that successful spell. Do you know his home club in the county that he played for? INPHO Tulla Feakle

O'Callaghan Mills Bodyke

Who hit the winning point for Clare in the 1997 All-Ireland hurling final? INPHO INPHO Colin Lynch INPHO Seanie McMahon

INPHO Niall Gilligan INPHO Jamesie O'Connor

How many Munster senior hurling titles did Clare win in the 90s? INPHO 3 2

5 4

After a thrilling saga, Clare lost out to Offaly in the 1998 All-Ireland semi-final replay. How many points were they defeated by? INPHO 6 1

3 4

Name the player who fired home the only goal for Clare as they triumphed in the 1997 Munster hurling final? INPHO David Forde INPHO Barry Murphy

INPHO Fergal Hegarty INPHO Niall Gilligan

PJ O'Connell was a regular in the Clare side at centre-forward at that time. What is his well-known nickname? INPHO Bones Shoulders

Elbows Fingers

Which of these Clare players finished their career with the most All-Star awards? INPHO Davy Fitzgerald INPHO Brian Lohan

INPHO Seanie McMahon INPHO Anthony Daly