6 changes to Clare side for tomorrow's league tie against Kilkenny

Clare take on Kilkenny tomorrow after last Saturday's loss to Tipperary.

Clare take on Kilkenny tomorrow after last Saturday's loss to Tipperary.

CLARE HAVE RANG the changes for tomorrow’s Division 1A hurling league encounter at home to Kilkenny.

After last weekend’s opening round defeat to Tipperary, joint managers Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney have made six changes.

Rory Hayes replaces Jason McCarthy at corner-back, David Fitzgerald is in for Aidan McCarthy at wing-back, while Colm Galvin starts in midfield in place of Tony Kelly who is suspended.

Podge Collins and Peter Duggan start in the half-forward line place of Niall Deasy and Ryan Taylor while Ian Galvin replaces Michael O’Neill at corner-forward.

Clonlara’s John Conlon captains the side and throw-in at Cusack Park is at 2pm.

Clare

(numbers as per match programme)

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

20. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

26. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)

21. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

17. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket On Fergus)

14. John Conlon (Clonlara – captain)

22. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

Subs

16. Keith Hogan (Clooney-Quin)

2. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

5. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

11. Oisín O’Brien (Clonlara)

15. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)

18. Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley)

19. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

23. David Conroy (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield)

24. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

25. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills)