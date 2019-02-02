This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 2 February, 2019
6 changes to Clare side for tomorrow's league tie against Kilkenny

Clare are aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Tipperary.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 3:30 PM
40 minutes ago 1,171 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4473552
Clare take on Kilkenny tomorrow after last Saturday's loss to Tipperary.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CLARE HAVE RANG the changes for tomorrow’s Division 1A hurling league encounter at home to Kilkenny.

After last weekend’s opening round defeat to Tipperary, joint managers Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney have made six changes.

Rory Hayes replaces Jason McCarthy at corner-back, David Fitzgerald is in for Aidan McCarthy at wing-back, while Colm Galvin starts in midfield in place of Tony Kelly who is suspended.

Podge Collins and Peter Duggan start in the half-forward line place of Niall Deasy and Ryan Taylor while Ian Galvin replaces Michael O’Neill at corner-forward.

Clonlara’s John Conlon captains the side and throw-in at Cusack Park is at 2pm.

Clare

(numbers as per match programme)

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

20. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

26. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
21. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)
17. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket On Fergus)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara – captain)
22. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

Subs

16. Keith Hogan (Clooney-Quin)
2. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
5. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
11. Oisín O’Brien (Clonlara)
15. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)
18. Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley)
19. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
23. David Conroy (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield)
24. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)
25. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills)

