Collins nets twice as Clare finish strong to overcome Limerick in Munster tie

Clare 2-17

Limerick 2-15

Paraic McMahon reports from O’Garney Park, Sixmilebridge

IN A HARD-fought and evenly balanced encounter, Clare fired the last three scores of the contest to claim the spoils over neighbours Limerick in the opening round of the U20 Munster hurling championship.

Having conceded two soft opening half goals, Clare would have been livid had they let this game slip from their grasp but they still leave grateful to have prevailed given that it took a late rally for them to come out on top.

With seven of last year’s All-Ireland and Munster minor hurling winners in their starting fifteen, Clare had one of them to thank for their two green flags. Michael Collins raided for goals in either half on the fifth and thirty fifth minutes precisely, the Ard Scoil Rís student proving his value to the side.

That opening half goal helped Clare into a 1-2 0-1 lead, further points from Conor Whelan, Eoghan Gunning and Niall O’Farrell helped flesh this out to a six point advantage by the end of the first quarter.

A lifeline was presented to Limerick when Mikey Fitzgibbon’s dropping ball led to miscommunication in the Banner defence and allowed Oisin O’Farrell to slot home a relatively easy finish on nineteen minutes.

Limerick found themselves in front when a Ronan Keane pass was intercepted by Robert O’Farrell in the last attack of the half and he unleased a bullet past Mark Sheedy to see them hold a 2-8 1-9 lead.

Scores were less plentiful on the restart but the decision of Terence Fahy and his management to move Clare senior panellist Sean Rynne out from full-forward had the desired effect.

At the other end of the field, Limerick senior Shane O’Brien was causing problems but was forced off with an injury on forty two minutes.

Collins’ second goal levelled matters before Niall O’Farrell and Whelan extended the hosts’ advantage.

Limerick hit three points on the bounce via Oisin O’Farrell, Donal Coughlan and Con Hayes to draw level until Clare hit the final three scores of the contest via Rynne and Whelan, they also had a missed penalty thrown into the mix after Whelan’s effort went wide of the goals after Jack O’Neill was fouled.

Next Friday, Clare travel to Cork while Limerick host Tipperary.

Scorers Clare: C Whelan (0-7 7f), M Collins (2-1), S Rynne (0-3), N O’Farrell (0-2), S Woods (0-1), E Gunning (0-1), R Kilroy (0-1), J O’Neill (0-1)

Scorers Limerick: O O’Farrell (1-7 4f), R O’Farrell (1-1), C Hayes (0-3), D Ferland (0-1), S O’Brien (0-1 1f), D Fitzgerald (0-1), D Coughlan (0-1).

Clare

1: Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

2: John Cahill (Clooney/Quin), 3: Tony Leyden (Tulla), 4: Ronan Keane (Killanena)

5: Shane Woods (Inagh/Kilnamona), 6: James Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), 7: Jamie Moylan (Cratloe)

8: Ronan O’Connor (Feakle), 9: Eoghan Gunning (Broadford)

14: Jack O’Neill (Clooney/Quin), 13: Niall O’Farrell (Broadford), 12: Ronan Kilroy (Banner)

15: Michael Collins (Clonlara), 11: Seán Rynne (Inagh/Kilnamona), 10: Conor Whelan (Whitegate).

Subs

18. James Organ (Corofin) for Gunning (53)

17, Evan Maxted (Clooney/Quin) for O’Connor (58)

Limerick

1: Pierce Connery (Kilmallock);

4: Joe Fitzgerald (Monaleen), 3: Darragh Langan (Monaleen), 2: Mikey Fitzgibbon (Cappamore).

5: David Fitzgerald (Kildimo Pallaskenry), 6: Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen), 7: Cian Scully (Dromin Athlacca);

9: Con Hayes (Newcastle West), 8: Wayne Kearns (Na Piarsaigh);

10: Robert O’Farrell (Kildimo Pallaskenry), 12: Dara Ferland (Monaleen), 11: Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Paul’s);

15: Oisin O’Farrell (Askeaton/Kilcornan Desmonds), 14: Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 13: Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane).

Subs

19. Donal Coughlan (Doon) for S O’Brien (42)

23. Mark O’Riordan (Castletown Ballyagran) for O O’Farrell (53)

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)