Clare hurling management saga draws to a close as Lohan appointed on two-year term

White smoke in the Banner with the two-time All-Ireland winner taking over.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 7:47 PM
1 hour ago 3,126 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4874423
New Clare manager Brian Lohan.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
New Clare manager Brian Lohan.
New Clare manager Brian Lohan.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

BRIAN LOHAN HAS been confirmed as the new Clare senior hurling manager.

“Brian Lohan has been appointed Clare Senior Hurling Manager for 2 years with an option of 3rd year, following a review at the end of the 2nd year,” Clare GAA tweeted this evening. 

It’s understood he was ratified at a county board meeting this evening. Lohan was the only candidate still in the frame to become the next Banner boss after Louis Mulqueen withdrew last week.

He now becomes the fifth member of Clare All-Ireland winning 90s teams to take over as senior hurling boss, following in the footsteps of Cyril Lyons, Anthony Daly, Ger O’Loughlin and Davy Fitzgerald.

Lohan won two All-Irelands, four All-Stars and three Munster crowns as a player, and while he guided University of Limerick’s Fitzgibbon Cup side in recent years and was involved with club outfits Patrickswell and Cratloe, he’s now tasked with getting Clare back on track after a disappointing 2019.

Gerry O’Connor departed the post in September, before fellow joint manager Donal Moloney stepped down earlier this month.

Attempts to find a replacement sparked controversy as the Clare players released a statement expressing their frustrations at the process. Former backroom team members also criticised the behaviour towards Moloney.

A new boss was set to be appointed a few weeks back at a county board meeting, though it was alternatively announced that an interview process would commence for the vacancy following a motion put forward by the Scariff club.

