Clare's returning stars - 'They've been excellent since they came back, worked really hard'

CLARE BOSS BRIAN Lohan was delighted to see his players getting some reward for their 2022 efforts, the championship opening on a positive note after a tougher league campaign.

Clare only won once in their five spring outings, yet sprung from the traps in Munster in an explosive fashion today as they overcame Tipperary by eight points.

“It was always going to be a massive game coming down here to Thurles and play Tipp with the quality that they have. We’d have been delighted with a one-point win.

“They were up to the pace of Munster championship, we were hoping they wouldn’t get a jump on us and we’d be chasing the game. So it worked out in our favour.

“I suppose we had worked hard and we felt there was a good bit of spirit. Probably didn’t see that in the league, if you’re missing a couple of crucial guys, you don’t really see the rewards and the supporters don’t see the rewards for the work that you’re doing. Glad for the boys that the work that they have been doing was rewarded. Happy enough with the work rate and the spirit.”

Two players that boosted Clare’s prospects were Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan, their additions enhancing the Clare attack.

“They’ve been excellent since they came back. Have worked really hard both of them and I suppose great for themselves personally to get the rewards for the work that they’re putting in.”

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Despite being ahead by a hefty margin at half-time as 13 points separated the teams, Lohan wasn’t relaxed watching the second half.

“I suppose in the second half, you’d have to say that Tipp dominated that half-back line and we struggled to win any sort of ball for long periods of the second half, so obviously that’s an area we have to work on..

“It didn’t look comfortable from where I was looking, but any time you win down here is great.”

Clare won’t have to wait long to play in Semple Stadium again, facing Cork next Sunday in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland qualifier, which saw Lohan’s team lose out.

“I don’t mind the quick turnaround, so long as everyone’s in the same boat. You get your games and then you get your break, so it’s the same for everyone.

“Look Cork, everyone knows about the pace that’s in their team. Really exceptional forwards and some really brilliant ball players all over the field. So that’s another challenge, haven’t really thought about that yet.