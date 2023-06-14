'There was no talk about it' - No blame from Clare to ref as they look forward

THE PAIN FROM Sunday’s Munster final loss remains raw in the Clare hurling camp but they are refusing to blame referee Liam Gordon in the wake of the contentious decision not to award them a late free against Limerick and a chance to draw the game.

The decisions surrounding Peter Casey’s challenge on Tony Kelly and subsequently the one received by Adam Hogan just before the final whistle was blown, both sparked debate after Clare lost out by a point against John Kiely’s five-in-a-row winning team.

Hogan finished the game on the floor and thought initially the whistle indicated a free had been awarded, but the young Feakle defender insists the Banner camp are now concentrating their energies on the remainder of the championship.

“On the floor when I saw him blow the final whistle, I thought it was for free myself,” recalled Hogan, speaking yesterday at De La Salle GAA grounds in Waterford at the launch of the All-Ireland series of the senior hurling championship.

“Can’t really blame the ref to be fair to him, he makes how many decisions a game? The heat of the moment, it’s split second (decision). Can’t really blame him.”

Advertisement

In the Clare dressing-room after the defeat, there was no stewing on perceived injustices.

“There was no talk about it,” said Hogan.

“To be honest it was all disappointment, just about the game really. Brian came in and was talking and he said we’re still in this championship. It’s there for us if we want it, if we just get the uncharacteristic mistakes (out).”

Hogan had no issue with the staging of the game in Limerick’s home patch of the Gaelic Grounds.

“I think the leadership group, the older lads, Brian asked them (beforehand). I didn’t mind going in there at all. I think it was crazy going down to Cork, two hour journey. Half hour from the Gaelic Grounds, I didn’t have any problem with it anyway.

“I wouldn’t call it a factor anyway. We were in there training the Sunday beforehand, just getting used to the pitch and stuff. So there was no factor, I don’t think to be honest.”

Earlier this season Hogan was in the spotlight as he was prevented from lining out for the Clare U20 side due to the eligibility ruling for players featuring at that grade and senior level.

Despite being captain of the Banner side, he had to watch on powerless as they lost the Munster final narrowly to the eventual All-Ireland champions Cork.

“Personally I think the rule should be different, that the management of the 20s and Brian (Lohan) and the player itself should pick if they want to play or not. If you think about it during the league, Mark Rodgers played, what was it, three games in seven days. If they’re looking at it during the summer, why don’t they look at that I suppose?

“There was seven of us in the senior panel on the 20s, fair to Brian and Terence (Fahy), they communicated well between each other, we were never really caught between what am I doing here, what am I doing not.

“It was disappointing, captain of the team and couldn’t even play the Munster final. I was at it, I was in the dressing room before. Didn’t really know what to say and stuff. Fair (play) to the lads, they did themselves proud. You’d love to be out there, can’t really do anything on the sideline.

“Like Charlie Mitchell (Offaly player) could play both. It’s a bit unfair. I don’t know. I’d change it, that it’s down to the players and management.

“I’m overage next year. (Would love) to get second crack at it, but what can you do?”