3 senior players in Clare starting side to face Cork in Munster hurling semi-final

Diarmuid Ryan has featured for the Clare seniors this year.

Diarmuid Ryan has featured for the Clare seniors this year.

A TRIO OF players with recent senior experience have been named to start for the Clare side that take on Cork on Wednesday night in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling championship semi-final.

Centre-forward Diarmuid Ryan was a regular in the Munster senior championship this season while midfielder Aidan McCarthy started in the recent win over Cork that proved their last senior outing of the summer.

Full-forward Gary Cooney, who captains the team, has also had senior experience in 2019.

Nine players featured for the Clare side that lost out to Cork in the Munster minor final in 2017 – Eamon Foudy, Keith White, Ross Hayes, McCarthy, Killian McDermott, Ryan, Rian Considine, Cooney and Breffni Horner.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Rinn for this game is 7.30pm with Cork having defeated Limerick last week at the quarter-final stage.

Clare

1. Eamonn Foudy​​ (Inagh/Kilnamona)

2. Keith White (Inagh/Kilnamona)

3. Aron Moloney (Kilmaley)

4. Peter Casey (Ballyea)

5. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

6. Ross Hayes (Crusheen)

7. Dylan McMahon​ (Clonlara)

8. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)

9. Killian McDermott (Clarecastle – vice captain)

10. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)

11. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

12. Rian Considine (Cratloe)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scarriff)

14. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills – captain)

15. Breffni Horner (Crusheen)

Subs

16. Cillian O’Brien (Clonlara)

17. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

18. Jathan McMahon (Clonlara)

19. Cathal Darcy (Kilmaley)

20. William Halpin (Tulla)

21. Darren Cullinan (Inagh/Kilnamona)

22. Tiernan Agnew (Sixmilebridge)

23. Keelan Guyler (Inagh/Kilnamona)

24. Cian McInerney (Inagh/Kilnamona)​ ​

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!