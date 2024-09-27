Clare All-Ireland winner Paul Flanagan retires from inter-county game

CLARE ALL-IRELAND winning hurler Paul Flanagan has retired from the inter-county game.

The Ballyea player was part of Clare’s triumphant squad in July in Croke Park, adding to the success he enjoyed in 2013.

The defender captained Clare in the 2010 All-Ireland minor final, started in defence in the 2012 All-Ireland U21 victory, and captained the county a year later in 2013 when they retained that U21 crown.

Clare and Ballyea defender Paul Flanagan has today announced his retirement from inter county hurling . Congratulations to Paul on his legacy and an exemplary career with Clare and thanks to him for all the countless memories and tenacious performances he gave us in Saffron and… pic.twitter.com/aBUdnAEg8j — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) September 27, 2024

Injuries impacted on his senior progress from there but he enjoyed a career renaissance after making his first senior championship start for Clare in November 2020 under Brian Lohan’s management, and he was an All-Star nominee for his displays in the 2022 season.

“It has been the honour of my life,” stated Flanagan.

“Thank you for the opportunity and support along the way.”

Clare GAA paid tribute to Flanagan.

“We wish Paul all the best in his retirement. He has been a fantastic player, leader, ambassador and teammate throughout his eleven year senior career in saffron and blue. Anyone who has shared a dressing room with Paul will attest that he has embodied all a Clare supporter could wish for in a hurler.

Paul Flanagan lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“We thank him sincerely for his dedication and commitment in addition to the wonderful displays of hurling he has delivered.

“All in Clare GAA congratulate Paul as one of our most decorated players in terms of silverware and wish him continued success with his club Ballyea and in all aspects of his future.”