Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Paul Flanagan celebrates Clare's All-Ireland title win with Tony Kelly. James Crombie/INPHO
Moving On

Clare All-Ireland winner Paul Flanagan retires from inter-county game

The defender won four All-Ireland medals, two senior and two U21, with Clare.
10.24am, 27 Sep 2024
1.1k
1

CLARE ALL-IRELAND winning hurler Paul Flanagan has retired from the inter-county game.

The Ballyea player was part of Clare’s triumphant squad in July in Croke Park, adding to the success he enjoyed in 2013.

The defender captained Clare in the 2010 All-Ireland minor final, started in defence in the 2012 All-Ireland U21 victory, and captained the county a year later in 2013 when they retained that U21 crown.

Injuries impacted on his senior progress from there but he enjoyed a career renaissance after making his first senior championship start for Clare in November 2020 under Brian Lohan’s management, and he was an All-Star nominee for his displays in the 2022 season.

“It has been the honour of my life,” stated Flanagan.

“Thank you for the opportunity and support along the way.”

Clare GAA paid tribute to Flanagan.

“We wish Paul all the best in his retirement. He has been a fantastic player, leader, ambassador and teammate throughout his eleven year senior career in saffron and blue. Anyone who has shared a dressing room with Paul will attest that he has embodied all a Clare supporter could wish for in a hurler.

paul-flanagan Paul Flanagan lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“We thank him sincerely for his dedication and commitment in addition to the wonderful displays of hurling he has delivered.

“All in Clare GAA congratulate Paul as one of our most decorated players in terms of silverware and wish him continued success with his club Ballyea and in all aspects of his future.”

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie