Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 25 September 2022
Advertisement

O'Donnell hits 1-9 in Clare quarter-final win, Dublin and Kilkenny semi-final draws made

Éire Óg and Ballyea won today’s quarter-finals in Cusack Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Sep 2022, 7:52 PM
52 minutes ago 2,604 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5876116
Shane O'Donnell.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Shane O'Donnell.
Shane O'Donnell.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CHAMPIONS BALLYEA AND Éire Óg Ennis both booked spots in the Clare senior hurling semi-finals on a day when the quarter-final action was marred by an injury to county senior Jason McCarthy.

In action for last year’s beaten finalists Inagh-Kilnamona, the injury McCarthy sustained resulted in a lengthy hold-up to the game as he was treated before departing the Cusack Park venue in an ambulance.

His club this evening wished the Clare senior player a speedy recovery.

When the action resumed, Éire Óg Ennis ran out 2-21 to 0-16 victors with the foundations laid in the first half as they went ahead 2-15 to 0-7 at half-time. Shane O’Donnell and Danny Russell both found the net, with Clare star O’Donnell in brilliant scoring form as he hit 1-9 from play over the course of the full game.

It will mark the third year in a row that Éire Óg Ennis have contested a Clare hurling semi-final and will bid to reach the final for the first time since 2000.

That result saw Éire Óg complete the semi-final line-up, title holders Ballyea winning earlier today while Cratloe and Sixmilebridge won quarter-finals yesterday.

Ballyea won the first game of the day at Cusack Park by 2-21 to 0-18 against Clooney-Quin. The county stars were prominent as Tony Kelly struck 1-7 for Ballyea while Clare footballer Cathal O’Connor hit their other goal. Peter Duggan pointed the way for Clooney-Quin with nine first-half points.

In Dublin the senior hurling semi-final draw this evening has pitted champions Kilmacud Crokes against Ballyboden St-Enda’s while Cuala will play last year’s beaten finalists Na Fianna.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Today’s quarter-final action saw Na Fianna defeat St Vincent’s 1-19 to 0-17, while Ballyboden St-Enda’s saw off Lucan Sarsfields 2-21 to 0-23.

And in Kilkenny the last four pairings see an all-city tie between James Stephens and Dicksboro while Tullaroan will face Ballyhale Shamrocks/Clara.

Dicksboro defeated Mullinavat 3-19 to 1-11 at the quarter-final stage today, the game between Ballyhale and Clara was postponed due to a club bereavement.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie