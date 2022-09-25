O'Donnell hits 1-9 in Clare quarter-final win, Dublin and Kilkenny semi-final draws made

CHAMPIONS BALLYEA AND Éire Óg Ennis both booked spots in the Clare senior hurling semi-finals on a day when the quarter-final action was marred by an injury to county senior Jason McCarthy.

In action for last year’s beaten finalists Inagh-Kilnamona, the injury McCarthy sustained resulted in a lengthy hold-up to the game as he was treated before departing the Cusack Park venue in an ambulance.

His club this evening wished the Clare senior player a speedy recovery.

Senior Championship Result @CLGEireOgInis 2-21 @inagh_kilnamona 0-16

Best wishes & a speedy recovery to Jason McCarthy — Inagh Kilnamona GAA (@inagh_kilnamona) September 25, 2022

When the action resumed, Éire Óg Ennis ran out 2-21 to 0-16 victors with the foundations laid in the first half as they went ahead 2-15 to 0-7 at half-time. Shane O’Donnell and Danny Russell both found the net, with Clare star O’Donnell in brilliant scoring form as he hit 1-9 from play over the course of the full game.

It will mark the third year in a row that Éire Óg Ennis have contested a Clare hurling semi-final and will bid to reach the final for the first time since 2000.

That result saw Éire Óg complete the semi-final line-up, title holders Ballyea winning earlier today while Cratloe and Sixmilebridge won quarter-finals yesterday.

Ballyea won the first game of the day at Cusack Park by 2-21 to 0-18 against Clooney-Quin. The county stars were prominent as Tony Kelly struck 1-7 for Ballyea while Clare footballer Cathal O’Connor hit their other goal. Peter Duggan pointed the way for Clooney-Quin with nine first-half points.

In Dublin the senior hurling semi-final draw this evening has pitted champions Kilmacud Crokes against Ballyboden St-Enda’s while Cuala will play last year’s beaten finalists Na Fianna.

Today’s quarter-final action saw Na Fianna defeat St Vincent’s 1-19 to 0-17, while Ballyboden St-Enda’s saw off Lucan Sarsfields 2-21 to 0-23.

And in Kilkenny the last four pairings see an all-city tie between James Stephens and Dicksboro while Tullaroan will face Ballyhale Shamrocks/Clara.

Dicksboro defeated Mullinavat 3-19 to 1-11 at the quarter-final stage today, the game between Ballyhale and Clara was postponed due to a club bereavement.