O'Donnell goal helps knock out reigning Clare champions, Na Fianna win Dublin hurling thriller

SHANE O’DONNELL’S LATE goal sealed a brilliant win for Éire Óg Ennis as they knocked out reigning Clare senior hurling champions Sixmilebridge this afternoon.

Éire Óg ran out deserving winners in their quarter-final tie by 2-18 to 1-11 with O’Donnell firing home the second goal late on.

The result means Sixmilebridge, who were aiming for three-in-a-row this season, exit at the last eight stage, after dominating the championship in recent times with five titles since 2013.

Éire Óg got off to an ideal start with David Reidy netting after five minutes and that helped them go ahead 1-12 to 0-6 by the interval.

They were still in control with their 1-14 to 0-9 advantage by the second-half water break and while Jamie Shanahan raised a late green flag from a free, O’Donnell’s strike confirmed Éire Óg’s progression.

SHC Qtr final in Cusack Park

Full time

Éire Óg:2-18(24)

SMB:1-11(14)



Hon the Townies 🇮🇩🇮🇩🇮🇩 — CLG Éire Óg Inis (@CLGEireOgInis) October 16, 2021

Newmarket-on-Fergus were the first team to book their place in the semi-finals as they stormed back to defeat Wolfe Tones by 1-15 to 0-15 in today’s first quarter-final in Ennis.

Trailing 0-12 to 0-6 at the interval, after Wolfe Tones took control in the second quarter, Newmarket’s prospects were boosted by Mikey McInerney hitting the net early in the second half, a strike that left them trailing 0-12 to 1-7.

As the half progressed, they began to reel Wolfe Tones in with Colin Ryan, who finished with 0-9, pointing the way with his accuracy from placed balls. Newmarket-on-Fergus will be bidding to reach their first decider since 2013 when they contest the semi-final.

Newmarket 1:15 Wolfe Tones 0:15. An amazing turn around really, well done to the team and management. 💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/vbNcnBjL63 — Newmarket on Fergus GAA (@NOFGAA) October 16, 2021

In Dublin, Na Fianna won a cracking senior quarter-final after extra-time against St Judes by 0-26 to 0-23 in Parnell Park. Penalties looked a prospect but Colin Currie fired over three late frees on the bounce to secure the spoils for Na Fianna.

Donal Burke, who shot 0-13 for Na Fianna, looked to have scored the winning point in normal time but a pointed free from Danny Sutcliffe rescued St Judes to leave the teams tied at 0-18 apiece.

St Judes made a strong burst to go ahead 0-22 to 0-19 at the midway mark of extra-time but Na Fianna hit seven of the last eight points in the game to ensure they moved into the last four.