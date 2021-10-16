Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 16 October 2021
Advertisement

O'Donnell goal helps knock out reigning Clare champions, Na Fianna win Dublin hurling thriller

Sixmilebridge’s reign as Clare kingpins is over.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 6:25 PM
13 minutes ago 641 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5576687
Shane O'Donnell.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Shane O'Donnell.
Shane O'Donnell.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SHANE O’DONNELL’S LATE goal sealed a brilliant win for Éire Óg Ennis as they knocked out reigning Clare senior hurling champions Sixmilebridge this afternoon.

Éire Óg ran out deserving winners in their quarter-final tie by 2-18 to 1-11 with O’Donnell firing home the second goal late on.

The result means Sixmilebridge, who were aiming for three-in-a-row this season, exit at the last eight stage, after dominating the championship in recent times with five titles since 2013.

Éire Óg got off to an ideal start with David Reidy netting after five minutes and that helped them go ahead 1-12 to 0-6 by the interval.

They were still in control with their 1-14 to 0-9 advantage by the second-half water break and while Jamie Shanahan raised a late green flag from a free, O’Donnell’s strike confirmed Éire Óg’s progression.

Newmarket-on-Fergus were the first team to book their place in the semi-finals as they stormed back to defeat Wolfe Tones by 1-15 to 0-15 in today’s first quarter-final in Ennis.

Trailing 0-12 to 0-6 at the interval, after Wolfe Tones took control in the second quarter, Newmarket’s prospects were boosted by Mikey McInerney hitting the net early in the second half, a strike that left them trailing 0-12 to 1-7.

As the half progressed, they began to reel Wolfe Tones in with Colin Ryan, who finished with 0-9, pointing the way with his accuracy from placed balls. Newmarket-on-Fergus will be bidding to reach their first decider since 2013 when they contest the semi-final.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In Dublin, Na Fianna won a cracking senior quarter-final after extra-time against St Judes by 0-26 to 0-23 in Parnell Park. Penalties looked a prospect but Colin Currie fired over three late frees on the bounce to secure the spoils for Na Fianna.

Donal Burke, who shot 0-13 for Na Fianna, looked to have scored the winning point in normal time but a pointed free from Danny Sutcliffe rescued St Judes to leave the teams tied at 0-18 apiece.

St Judes made a strong burst to go ahead 0-22 to 0-19 at the midway mark of extra-time but Na Fianna hit seven of the last eight points in the game to ensure they moved into the last four.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie