Clare make two tweaks ahead of Wexford clash

JOINT CLARE MANAGERS Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have made two changes for their Allianz League round four meeting with Wexford on Sunday (throw-in 2pm).

After the loss to Cork last time out, Patrick O’Connor is named to start and captains the team instead of Tony Kelly.

Donal Tuohy takes up the goalkeeper’s jersey in place of Keith Hogan. Otherwise the Banner are unchanged for the Cusack Park clash with John Conlon leading the line.

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

20. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) — captain

6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)

9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

14. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

