CLARE WILL HAVE home advantage for their Munster senior football championship final against Kerry next week.

A toss for venue took place on Tuesday evening, with Munster GAA later confirming that the game will take place in Cusack Park.

It is the first time since 1919 that the Ennis venue will host the provincial decider, with throw-in set for 1.45pm on Sunday 5 May.

The final sees a repeat of last year’s decider, which Kerry won 5-14 to 0-15 in Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds.