Clare overcome spirited Kerry display to book semi-final date with Limerick

CLARE HELD OFF a spirited second-half Kerry performance this evening at Austin Stack Park to book their spot in the last four of the Munster U20 hurling championship.

Shane Punch top-scored with 1-8 for the Banner while Oisín O’Donnell also found the net to progress to the semi-finals where they will face Limerick on 19 July at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The visitors took charge of proceedings in the early stages of the game, racking up a 0-9 to 0-3 lead before the first water break.

Clare then grabbed their two goals to help extend that lead to 16 points heading into half-time. Diarmuid Cahill, Adam Mungovan and William Halpin also added their names to the score sheet in the first half.

Kerry mustered a strong response on the resumption, starting with three quick frees from Dylan Moriarty who finished with a tally of 0-6.

Ronan Walsh added three more points while Darragh Reen also split the posts. Walsh later reduced the gap to 10 points, but it was too late to take Kerry’s challenge any further as Clare ran out comfortable winners.

