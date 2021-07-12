Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 13 July 2021
Advertisement

Clare overcome spirited Kerry display to book semi-final date with Limerick

Shane Punch and Oisín O’Donnell both scored goals for Clare to help them to victory.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Jul 2021, 11:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,800 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5493413
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Kerry 0-15

Clare 2-20

CLARE HELD OFF a spirited second-half Kerry performance this evening at Austin Stack Park to book their spot in the last four of the Munster U20 hurling championship.

Shane Punch top-scored with 1-8 for the Banner while Oisín O’Donnell also found the net to progress to the semi-finals where they will face Limerick on 19 July at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The visitors took charge of proceedings in the early stages of the game, racking up a 0-9 to 0-3 lead before the first water break.

Clare then grabbed their two goals to help extend that lead to 16 points heading into half-time. Diarmuid Cahill, Adam Mungovan and William Halpin also added their names to the score sheet in the first half.

Kerry mustered a strong response on the resumption, starting with three quick frees from Dylan Moriarty who finished with a tally of 0-6. 

Ronan Walsh added three more points while Darragh Reen also split the posts. Walsh later reduced the gap to 10 points, but it was too late to take Kerry’s challenge any further as Clare ran out comfortable winners.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie