Dublin: 7°C Monday 18 April 2022
Declan O'Sullivan's Kerry U20s progress to another Munster final after second-half surge

The Kingdom hit 1-6 without reply after the break to see off Clare and book a decider date with Cork.

By Páraic McMahon Monday 18 Apr 2022, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,628 Views 0 Comments
Kerry U20 football manager Declan O'Sullivan.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Clare 0-8

Kerry 1-11

KERRY’S BID FOR a fourth Munster U20 title in six seasons took a step in the right direction with a stirring second half seeing them past a spirited Clare at Hennessy Memorial Park, Miltown Malbay.

Cillian Burke of Rathmore converted the all-important goal on 42 minutes amidst a Kerry scoring blitz which ultimately was the period whereby they claimed the victory. A tally of 1-6 without reply saw Declan O’Sullivan’s charges advance to the provincial final where they will meet Cork on Monday next for the sixth time in seven years.

Champions at the minor grade three years ago, Kerry came to West Clare as hot favourites, they took their time to justify this tag with the hosts enjoying the better run of proceedings in the opening half.

To rapturous applause from the home crowd, Clare had built up a 0-6 0-4 half-time lead with Thomas Meenaghan and Sean McNamara along with the Rouine cousins from Ennistymon, Brendy and Eoin, shoving the Banner into the lead.

When Joe Rafftery pointed within 10 seconds of the restart, momentum was high within the Clare ranks but this was zapped completely when Kerry 1-06 on the bounce, Cillian Burke (1-02) and Kevin Goulding (0-02) proving to be the tormentors in chief over this fifteen minute window.

For the victors, Armin Heinrich, Enda O’Connor, Cillian Burke and Kevin Goudling were to the fore while for Michael Neylon’s Clare, Brian McNamara, Fionn Kelleher and the Rouines were prominent from the get-go.

Scorers for Kerry: C Burke (1-02), K Goulding (0-03), D Geaney (0-04 1f), D Byrnes (0-01 1f), T O’Donnell (0-01).

Scorers for Clare: J Rafferty (0-02), E Rouine (0-02), B Rouine (0-02 1f), T Meenaghan (0-01), S McNamara (0-01).

Kerry

1. Devon Burns (Na Gaeil)

4. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks), 3. Alan Dineen (Rathmore), 2. Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin)

5. Enda O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 6. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), 7. Tommy Cronin (Kenmare Shamrocks)

8. Ruairí Murphy (Listry), 9. Sean O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine). 11. Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory), 12. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)

13. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 14. Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff), 15. William Shine (Killarney Legion)

Subs

20. Keith Evans (Keel) for Shine (39)

18. Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes) for Looney (45)

17. Adam Curran (Austin Stacks) for Cronin (50)

19. Gearoid Hassett (Laune Rangers) for Goulding (51)

22. Cathal Ryan (Rathmore) for O’Brien (55)

Clare

1. Oisin O’Loughlin (St Breckans)

2. Eoghan Casey (Wolfe Tones), 3. Fergal Guinnane (Kildysart), 4. Ciaran McMahon (Ennistymon)

5. Odhran Cunningham (Killimer), 6. Fionn Kelleher (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), 7. Eoin Walsh (Banner)

8. Brian McNamara (Cooraclare), 10. Eoin Rouine (Ennistymon)

9. Micheál Garry (Cooraclare), 11. Brendy Rouine (Ennistymon), 12. Shane Griffin (Lissycasey)

15. Joe Rafferty (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), 13. Sean McNamara (Michael Cusacks), 14. Thomas Meenaghan (Banner)

Subs

18. Conor Meaney (Lissycasey) for Rafferty (42)

17. Joshua Moloney (Kilmurry Ibrickane) for Guinane (49)

20. Cillian McGroary (Corofin) for Garry (50)

19. Cian Mahony (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield) for Meenaghan (52)

24. Gavin Downes (Kilmihil) for Griffin (59)

Referee: John Ryan (Cork)

Páraic McMahon

