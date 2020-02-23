O'Donnell bags 2-1 as Clare maintain unbeaten start with draw in Kilkenny

Kilkenny 1-19

Clare 3-13

SHANE O’DONNELL SCORED 2-1 as Clare sealed a share of the spoils against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

The Banner hit 17 wides in the game and midfielder David McInerney missed a late chance to hand them victory over Brian Cody’s team.

In front of 5,716 supporters, Ballyhale Shamrocks forward Adrian Mullen was stretchered off with an injury after 20 minutes. O’Donnell’s first goal and a three-pointer from Ryan Taylor left the visitors 2-7 to 0-8 ahead at the interval.

Ger Aylward’s 48th minute goal and a flurry of points left the Cats leading by four after an hour.

Tony Kelly, who finished with 0-7, and Diarmuid Ryan added scores in response before O’Donnell hit the net for a second time. That left Brian Lohan’s side in front, but Walter Walsh and Alan Murphy helped bring Kilkenny level before the finish.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Alan Murphy 0-7 (0-7f), Ger Aylward 1-1, Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly and Walter Walsh 0-2 each, Darren Mullen, Richie Leahy, Billy Ryan, Richie Hogan and Eoin Cody 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Shane O’Donnell 2-1, Tony Kelly 0-7 (0-4f), Ryan Taylor 1-0, David Reidy, John Conlon, Colin Guilfoyle, Diarmuid Ryan and Aaron Cunningham 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains)

2. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Ciaran Wallace (Erin’s Own)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

7. Darren Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

8. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

11. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

15. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

Subs

Ger Aylward for A. Mullen (21)

Tommy Walsh for C. Browne (ht)

Bill Sheehan for Hogan (43)

Eoin Cody for B. Ryan (59)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

3. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

2. Liam Corry (Éire Óg)

5. Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle)

6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay)

7. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. David McInerney (Tulla)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

11. John Conlon (Clonlara)

12. Domhnall McMahon (Michael Cusack’s)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

15. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket)

Subs

Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Conlon (43)

Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe) for Guilfoyle (45)

Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones) for Reidy (58)

Podge Collins (Cratloe) for Taylor (64)

Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for McMahon (68)

Referee: L. Gordon (Galway).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!