This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Donnell bags 2-1 as Clare maintain unbeaten start with draw in Kilkenny

The Banner missed a late chance to win the game.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 5:16 PM
16 minutes ago 906 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5018836
Clare's Shane O’Donnell celebrates scoring a goal.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Clare's Shane O’Donnell celebrates scoring a goal.
Clare's Shane O’Donnell celebrates scoring a goal.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

 Kilkenny 1-19 

Clare 3-13

SHANE O’DONNELL SCORED 2-1 as Clare sealed a share of the spoils against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park. 

The Banner hit 17 wides in the game and midfielder David McInerney missed a late chance to hand them victory over Brian Cody’s team. 

In front of 5,716 supporters, Ballyhale Shamrocks forward Adrian Mullen was stretchered off with an injury after 20 minutes. O’Donnell’s first goal and a three-pointer from Ryan Taylor left the visitors 2-7 to 0-8 ahead at the interval.

Ger Aylward’s 48th minute goal and a flurry of points left the Cats leading by four after an hour. 

Tony Kelly, who finished with 0-7, and Diarmuid Ryan added scores in response before O’Donnell hit the net for a second time. That left Brian Lohan’s side in front, but Walter Walsh and Alan Murphy helped bring Kilkenny level before the finish.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Alan Murphy 0-7 (0-7f), Ger Aylward 1-1,  Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly and Walter Walsh 0-2 each, Darren Mullen, Richie Leahy, Billy Ryan, Richie Hogan and Eoin Cody 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Shane O’Donnell 2-1, Tony Kelly 0-7 (0-4f), Ryan Taylor 1-0, David Reidy, John Conlon, Colin Guilfoyle, Diarmuid Ryan and Aaron Cunningham 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains)

2. Conor Browne (James Stephens)
3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Ciaran Wallace (Erin’s Own)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
7. Darren Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

8. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)
9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)
11. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)
15. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

Subs
Ger Aylward for A. Mullen (21)
Tommy Walsh for C. Browne (ht)
Bill Sheehan for Hogan (43)
Eoin Cody for B. Ryan (59)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
3. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
2. Liam Corry (Éire Óg)

5. Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle)
6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay)
7. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. David McInerney (Tulla)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. David Reidy (Éire Óg)
11. John Conlon (Clonlara)
12. Domhnall McMahon (Michael Cusack’s)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)
15. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket)

Subs

Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Conlon (43)
Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe) for Guilfoyle (45)
Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones) for Reidy (58)
Podge Collins (Cratloe) for Taylor (64)
Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for McMahon (68)

Referee: L. Gordon (Galway).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie