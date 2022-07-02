Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dominant Kilkenny hammer Clare to book place in All-Ireland senior final

39.626 was the attendance in Croke Park.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Croke Park
By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 7:06 PM
Kilkenny 2-26

Clare 0-20

THIS TIME THERE was to be no semi-final mistake made by Kilkenny.

paddy-deegan-with-david-reidy Paddy Deegan with David Reidy. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

The last four stage has been one where Kilkenny have faltered for the past two seasons but there was no such slippage this evening in Croke Park. Instead they delivered a masterclass that saw them power past Clare to reach the All-Ireland final on 17 July.

Goals either side of half-time from Martin Keoghan and Cian Kenny paved the way for Brian Cody to take his team to the senior hurling decider for the 17th time.

ian-galvin-with-tommy-walsh Clare's Ian Galvin with Kilkenny's Tommy Walsh. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-10 (0-7f), Adrian Mullen 0-5, Cian Kenny 1-2, Eoin Cody 0-3, Martin Keoghan 1-0, Pádraig Walsh 0-2, Billy Ryan 0-2, Conor Browne 0-1, Walter Walsh 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Shane O’Donnell 0-4, Tony Kelly 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), Diarmuid Ryan 0-3, David Fitzgerald 0-3, Mark Rodgers 0-2, David McInerney 0-1, Peter Duggan 0-1 (0-1f), Ryan Taylor 0-1, Rory Hayes 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan),3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels),

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels),

9. Conor Browne (James Stephens), 15. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

12. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 11. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan),

8. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 10. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

23. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon) for Keoghan (half-time)

24. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Walsh (49)

25. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge) for Browne (61)

22. Alan Murphy (Glenmore) for Ryan (66)

18. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Carey (72)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Shannon Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 7. David McInerney (Tulla), 17. Paidi Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin)

12. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), 8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

9. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis), 13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney Quin)

Subs

18. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Galvin (26)

26. Mark Rodgers (Scarriff) for Reidy (half-time)

23. Cian Nolan (Smith O’Briens) for Fitzpatrick (half-time)

19. Shane Meehan (Banner) for Duggan (51)

21. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge) for Taylor (65)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

