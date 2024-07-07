'We can’t let them down again': 4 talking points after Clare's comeback stuns Kilkenny

1. Clare finally make their semi-final breakthrough

At the third time of asking, Clare got it right against Kilkenny on All-Ireland semi-final day. Trounced by 12 points in 2022, held off in a thriller in 2023, they successfully timed their surge for the finish line yesterday. After the pain of three successive Munster final losses at the hands of Limerick, suffering the same fate in a trio of All-Ireland semi-final ties against Kilkenny would have been unthinkable.

And yet it appeared Clare were destined for that outcome when they trailed by five at the break, and were six in arrears during the second half when Billy Ryan netted. Two years ago the game was over at half-time, when Clare were losing 1-17 to 0-6. Last year they were down 0-15 to 0-10 at the break.

On both afternoons the scoreboard gap proved too great to bridge. On this occasion Clare summoned a performance previously missing in their Croke Park outings.

‘We have to give our supporters something to cheer about, we can’t let them down again,’ was Brian Lohan’s recollection afterwards of his half-time thoughts.

His team delivered.

2. Clare’s attackers step up

The scoring stats paint a vivid picture. In the first half Clare recorded eight points on the board, in the second half they doubled that tally to shoot 16. Only three Clare players scored in the first half, Aidan McCarthy and David Reidy supplying seven of their eight points, whereas eight Banner players raised white flags after half-time. The improvement transformed Clare’s outlook.

When they needed an extra push after conceding the second goal, it came from their big names stepping up. Tony Kelly and Mark Rodgers shot five second-half points between them, both had been peripheral earlier on, but thundered into the game when Clare grew desperate. The impressive contribution of David Reidy was also significant, while Ryan Taylor, albeit not scoring, and Ian Galvin made major improvements to Clare’s attacking play when sprung from the bench.

After a difficult day in the Munster final on frees, and finding himself benched against Wexford, Aidan McCarthy was in magnificent free-taking form when entrusted with that responsibility. Overall Clare’s conversion rate from placed balls was 82% on frees, compared to Kilkenny’s 55%.

It all added up.

Clare's Paul Flanagan and Tony Kelly celebrate after the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

3. Kilkenny fade away as Clare clamp down at the back

A dispiriting finish to the season for Kilkenny. They have been dominant in Leinster, but their All-Ireland record now reads three final losses and three semi-final defeats over the past six seasons. This latest reversal was reminiscent of the 2020 defeat to Waterford. On that November night they were in front 2-12 to 0-10 early in the second half, yesterday they were leading 2-12 to 0-12 at a similar stage.

But just like the game slipped away four years ago, their challenge faded strikingly as Clare outscored them 0-12 to 0-4 in the last 25 minutes of action. Kilkenny could not locate the spark to ignite their challenge. Adrian Mullen was kept scoreless by the outstanding David McInerney. Eoin Cody registered a wonderful goal, but failed to add to that tally as Adam Hogan became far more prominent. The influence of the Clare defence grew and Kilkenny were left to rue the series of shots they couldn’t fire past Eibhear Quilligan in the opening period.

Subtract Billy Ryan’s return of 1-2 and the other five Kilkenny forwards only contributed 1-3 from play. That didn’t move the dial sufficiently and as the game worked towards its’ finale, Kilkenny drifted out of contention.

4. An All-Ireland final to savour for Clare

For only the eighth time in their history, Clare will contest the All-Ireland senior decider. That illustrates the significance of the game for the county, after an 11-year wait since their 2013 heroics, they will cherish the build-up to this one.

For their current playing group, it is a milestone to reach a final, given some of them have lost five Munster deciders and three All-Ireland semi-finals since 2017. This occasion will be particularly sweet for David McInerney, John Conlon, Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell, the four survivors from that starting 2013 team.

Their progress ensures a novel final pairing. A rematch with Limerick for the third time this season? A repeat of the 2013 epic with Cork? They will watch today’s encounter with interest.