Doris ruled out of Leinster's URC clash with Zebre to undergo shoulder procedure

LEINSTER CAPTAIN CAELAN Doris will miss their URC clash with Zebre on Saturday after picking up a shoulder injury.

A report from the club reads that Doris will undergo a procedure for the injury this week which will keep him out of the fixture at the Aviva Stadium. Doris was withdrawn in the 58th minute of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton Saints over the weekend, and was replaced by Ryan Baird.

“Caelan Doris will have a procedure this week on a shoulder injury and a further assessment will be carried out afterwards,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Rob Russell and James Ryan have returned to full training following their return from injury while there is no update on Jordan Larmour, Will Connors and Brian Deeny.