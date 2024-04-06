3 key questions ahead of Clare-Kilkenny hurling league final showdown

With one eye on the championship, here are three questions to be answered in the league final.

Will Kilkenny’s direct ball tactics work again?

All three of Kilkenny’s goals against Limerick came from long direct balls into one-on-one match-ups in the full-forward line. All three originated from opposition puck-outs.

For the first two, Jordan Molloy won possession as they forced Nickie Quaid long. For the third, John Donnelly tracked Cian Lynch into his own half to turn over the sliotar.

Eoin Cody and TJ Reid had the beating of Barry Nash and Aaron Costello and Paddy Deegan’s pinpoint deliveries gave his forwards every advantage for two of those majors. They could’ve had up to four more but for Quaid’s saves, Nash’s lucky goalline block, and Seán Finn’s well-timed hook.

Consider Clare well warned. Mission one is to retain their own possession. Should they lose it, how comfortable will their defenders be on Kilkenny’s aerial threats close to goal?

Adam Hogan and Conor Leen did well to limit Jake Morris and Jason Forde but this will be another test, while TJ Reid will force Conor Cleary into plenty of decisions over whether to stay home or follow outfield.

Will Clare’s leading lights be ready?

From a Clare perspective, April 21st at Cusack Park looms over everything that happens this weekend. Win a league title but take a trimming on home turf in their Munster opener against Limerick? The silverware won’t spare them from recriminations.

This final will stand on its own merits in the history books but its function as a tune-up is critical for Clare. No injuries and game time for those rehabilitating is key. David McInerney hasn’t fielded for two months. Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell haven’t been seen all spring.

Brian Lohan was hoping the latter duo would be passed fit after beating Tipperary. “It just depends on the medical team, physios, doctor, to give us the nod in relation to getting them on the field,” he said. “We’re hoping they will be in a position to play the next day but we’ll see.”

They will all need to be firing fit to take on Limerick. How this weekend progresses will play a big part in how much we see from them in a fortnight’s time.

Has Derek Lyng settled on his championship 15?

Derek Lyng has placed a greater value than most managers on consistency of selection this spring. Eoin Cody, Adrian Mullen, Tommy Walsh, and David Blanchfield have played every minute barring Blanchfield’s brief blood-sub withdrawals and Cody’s red card against Limerick.

Cian Kenny has also started all six matches, while Shane Murphy’s breakout year has seen him complete five full games in a row. The O’Loughlin Gaels contingent have got a run of games, with Jordan Molloy a bolter for a midfield berth after his performance against the Treaty and Luke Hogan an outlet option in attack.

Their only change from the league semi-final mirrors their half-time switch on Leeside; Richie Reid in for Cillian Buckley, who misses out this weekend.

Right now, Lyng’s mind seems clear but competition for places won’t be lacking if Kilkenny receive a clean bill of health. Of last year’s All-Ireland final team, Mikey Butler, Conor Fogarty, Walter Walsh, and Tom Phelan have been out, while 2022 starter Mikey Carey is also injured.