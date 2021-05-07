BE PART OF THE TEAM

Mullen makes injury return and Conlon at centre-back as Kilkenny and Clare unveil teams

Adrian Mullen will captain Kilkenny for the first time.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 7 May 2021, 11:16 AM
Adrian Mullen and John Conlon.
ADRIAN MULLEN WILL make his first competitive start for Kilkenny since recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in 2020. 

The Cats face Dublin in Parnell Park at 3.30pm in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B opener.

Mullen has been handed the armband for the coming campaign and lines out at centre-forward. Clubmate TJ Reid is named on the edge of the square, as fellow Ballyhale man Darragh Corcoran makes his debut at wing-back.

Brian Lohan has also named his Clare side for their clash against Antrim on Sunday. 

The Banner travel to Corrigan Park to take on the Saffrons in Division 1 Group B on Sunday at 1pm, with John Conlon captaining the team from centre-back.

Like Mullen, Conlon missed the 2020 season after damaging cruciate ligaments in his knee and his return is a major boost for Clare.

Tony Kelly partners Clarecastle youngster Cian Galvin in midfield as Shane O’Donnell, Ryan Taylor and Aron Shanagher form a potent-looking full-forward line. 

Kilkenny (vs Dublin)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Ciaran Wallace (Erins Own)
3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)
9. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
11. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

13. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks)
14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan
17. Joey Holden
18. Tommy Walsh
19. David Blanchfield
20. Michael Carey
21. Conor Fogarty
22. Richie Reid
23. Liam Blanchfield
24. James Maher
25. Alan Murphy
26. Tadhg O’Dwyer

Clare (vs Antrim)

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)
3.​ Conor Cleary​ (St Josephs Miltown Malbay)
4.​ Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5.​ Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)
6.​ John Conlon (Clonlara — captain)
7.​ Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)

8.​ Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (SIxmilebridge)
11. David Reidy (Eire-Og, Inis)
12.​ Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket on Fergus)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin)
14. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)
15. Shane O Donnell (Eire-Og, Inis)

Subs
16. Eamon Foudy (Inagh/Kilnamona)
17. Liam Corry (Eire-Og, Inis)
18. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
19. Aaron Fitzgerald (Eire-Og, Inis)
20. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona)
21. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
22. Domhnall McMahon (Michael Cusacks)
23.​ Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)
24. Mark Rodgers​ (Scariff)
25. Jason McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)

