Mullen makes injury return and Conlon at centre-back as Kilkenny and Clare unveil teams

ADRIAN MULLEN WILL make his first competitive start for Kilkenny since recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in 2020.

The Cats face Dublin in Parnell Park at 3.30pm in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B opener.

Mullen has been handed the armband for the coming campaign and lines out at centre-forward. Clubmate TJ Reid is named on the edge of the square, as fellow Ballyhale man Darragh Corcoran makes his debut at wing-back.

Brian Lohan has also named his Clare side for their clash against Antrim on Sunday.

The Banner travel to Corrigan Park to take on the Saffrons in Division 1 Group B on Sunday at 1pm, with John Conlon captaining the team from centre-back.

Like Mullen, Conlon missed the 2020 season after damaging cruciate ligaments in his knee and his return is a major boost for Clare.

Tony Kelly partners Clarecastle youngster Cian Galvin in midfield as Shane O’Donnell, Ryan Taylor and Aron Shanagher form a potent-looking full-forward line.

Kilkenny (vs Dublin)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Ciaran Wallace (Erins Own)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

9. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

13. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks)

14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan

17. Joey Holden

18. Tommy Walsh

19. David Blanchfield

20. Michael Carey

21. Conor Fogarty

22. Richie Reid

23. Liam Blanchfield

24. James Maher

25. Alan Murphy

26. Tadhg O’Dwyer

Clare (vs Antrim)

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

2. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

3.​ Conor Cleary​ (St Josephs Miltown Malbay)

4.​ Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5.​ Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

6.​ John Conlon (Clonlara — captain)

7.​ Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)

8.​ Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (SIxmilebridge)

11. David Reidy (Eire-Og, Inis)

12.​ Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket on Fergus)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin)

14. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

15. Shane O Donnell (Eire-Og, Inis)

Subs

16. Eamon Foudy (Inagh/Kilnamona)

17. Liam Corry (Eire-Og, Inis)

18. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

19. Aaron Fitzgerald (Eire-Og, Inis)

20. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona)

21. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)

22. Domhnall McMahon (Michael Cusacks)

23.​ Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

24. Mark Rodgers​ (Scariff)

25. Jason McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)