Two championship debuts and Shanagher starts as Clare name team to face Laois

CLARE HURLING BOSS Brian Lohan has made four changes — including the introduction of two senior championship debutants — to his Banner side ahead of their opening All-Ireland qualifier against Laois.

Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park hosts tomorrow’s clash [throw-in 1pm], in which Newmarket-on-Fergus youngster Colin Guilfoyle and 2013 All-Ireland winning U21 captain Paul Flanagan make their senior championship debuts.

Aron Shanagher starts at full-forward, having come on as a second-half substitute in Clare’s 10-point defeat to Limerick in the Munster quarter-final-turned league final, while Aidan McCarthy returns from injury to line out at centre-half back.

Without big names like Peter Duggan, John Conlon, Colm Galvin and Podge Collins, Lohan handed out several first senior championship starts in their Treaty opener, two of those to goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan and defender Stephen O’Halloran.

Clare make 4 changes for Saturday’s All-Ireland Rd 1 Qualifier v Laois in Nowlan Park at 1.15pm.

They both retain their starting berths this weekend, while David Reidy starts again after opting out in 2019. Jack Browne, Patrick O’Connor, Diarmuid Ryan and David Fitzgerald are the players who drop to the bench, while there’s a host of positional tweaks across the board.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5. Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle)

6. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

8. David McInerney (Tulla – captain)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket on Fergus)

11. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

12. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

14. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)

15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin).

- Updated 8.23am.

