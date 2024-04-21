4 talking points after Limerick's dramatic comeback floors Clare

1. Limerick’s stunning fightback

Taking down the champions is no easy task. For a good chunk of the action today in Ennis it appeared as if Limerick were set to slip to an early Munster defeat. When Mark Rodgers launched over a point in the 53rd minute, Clare were ahead by nine and soaring high.

Limerick trailed by double scores, a reflection of the poor shooting that had spoiled their approach work, yet after only hitting 0-9 in the first three-quarters of the game, they staged a remarkable recovery to post 3-6 on the board in the closing quarter. If there was fortune in the first goal when the delivery by Diarmaid Byrnes deceived Eibhear Quilligan, Limerick seized the opportunity then presented to them.

They were formidable and slick and ruthless in the finale, the qualities that are the hallmark of this decorated side. Prior concerns were dispelled as Limerick’s stunning fightback ensured their five-in-a-row bid got off to a flying start in Cusack Park.

Advertisement

2. Clare’s form collapses in finale

For so long this game was held in a tight grip by Clare. They trailed 0-4 to 0-2 after seven minutes, but outscored Limerick 1-8 to 0-4 for the remainder of the first half, before winning the third quarter 0-5 to 0-1. There were several impressive facets to their performance. David McInerney and John Conlon in commanding form in half-back line, while Aidan McCarthy’s marksmanship from dead balls was superb.

Shane O’Donnell looked capable of causing damage up front, Mark Rodgers was growing into the match, while Tony Kelly’s introduction in the 55th minute for his first taste of 2024 action, sparked huge cheers amongst the home crowd in Cusack Park. All the signals were positive for Clare, yet they failed to close the game out in a successful fashion.

Conceding three goals between the 60th and 66th minutes proved hammer blows that Clare could not recover from. The defensive errors compounded the sense of regret at this being a missed chance, while their scoring touch deserted them as they only recorded three points in the last 20 minutes. Clare’s brightness had faded away by the end as their strong start failed to generate any reward.

Cian Lynch and Gearoid Hegarty celebrate Limerick's victory. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

3. Limerick’s switches make a difference

In a game where Limerick were stuck in a rut, their management didn’t hang around when it came to making changes in an attempt to shift the momentum. One was enforced, Mike Casey departing with an early hamstring injury, and the multi All-Star winning Sean Finn became highly prominent in his defending in the finale.

The second-half also replacements impacted. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh, who caught the eye during the league, supplied 1-1, while Conor Boylan’s direct running and Adam English’s intelligent usage of possession, were other important ingredients in the Limerick rally. The positional shift of Gearoid Hegarty, who hit three excellent first-half points, to a patch nearer to goal paid off as he was involved in two of the green flags Limerick raised, and the presence of the St Patrick’s clubman really hurt the Clare inside defence.

Key forwards Seamus Flanagan and Tom Morrissey were both below-par, withdrawn after being held scoreless, yet Limerick found an injection of energy from their reserves. Cian Lynch, Cathal O’Neill and David Reidy all exerted sizeable influences as well, Limerick bossing the closing stages to ensure Clare had no way back into contention.

4. Clare face big recovery operation

This outcome was deflating for Clare. A three-point defeat was hard to stomach after being ahead by five at the break, and seeing that advantage swell to nine with their commanding third-quarter display. Clare had a brilliant opportunity to deliver an opening championship haymaker to their fierce rivals, but failed to capitalise and instead had to witness the sight of Limerick, their conquerors in the last two Munster finals, celebrating once more.

There is little time for Clare to dwell on this setback. A trip to Cork awaits next Sunday against a team facing a similar level of pressure after an opening day defeat. Clare lost by eight points to Tipperary in their Munster round 1 tie last year and recovered to win their next three matches. They’ll need a similar response now.