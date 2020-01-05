This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Reidy leads the way as Limerick set up Munster league final clash with Cork

The Treaty saw off Clare this afternoon.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 5:07 PM
16 minutes ago 888 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4950035
Limerick's Mike Casey and Tom Condon challenge with Aaron Shanagher, Ryan Taylor and Niall Deasy of Clare.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Limerick's Mike Casey and Tom Condon challenge with Aaron Shanagher, Ryan Taylor and Niall Deasy of Clare.
Limerick's Mike Casey and Tom Condon challenge with Aaron Shanagher, Ryan Taylor and Niall Deasy of Clare.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Limerick 1-27

Clare 1-19 

Eoin Brennan reports from Sixmilebridge 

DAVID REIDY’S HANDSOME contribution of 1-12 ensured that Limerick held off neighbours Clare to advance to their fifth Munster Hurling League final in six years in Sixmilebridge this afternoon.

With a win or draw enough to contest the decider against Cork next Sunday, the visitors set the pace from the outset with an eight-point unanswered blitz, despite playing into a strong wind, to hold a commanding 0-9 to 0-1 advantage over their shell-shocked hosts by the end of the opening quarter.

To their credit, Clare did half the arrears by the break at 0-13 to 0-9 but three points would be as close as Brian Lohan’s side would ultimately come to Limerick before Reidy’s 55th minute goal essentially settled matters.

Both sides were in experimental mode, as expected, in front of a sizeable 3,312 attendance. However, it was a slicker Limerick that hit the ground running with Reidy (3), Adrian Breen (2), Darren O’Connell and midfielders Robbie Hanley and Ronan Connolly easing them to an eight-point cushion by the 16th minute.

Niall Deasy’s placed balls lifted the siege before a late brace from Diarmuid Ryan dictated that the gap was lessened to four by the break. However, while Tony Kelly, substitute Domhnall McMahon and Colin Guilfoyle all had goal opportunities for the Banner County, the opening goal would decisively go in Limerick’s favour as Graeme Mulcahy’s immediate impact off the bench allowed David Reidy to pull to the net at 1-19 to 0-15 entering the final quarter.

brian-lohan-speaks-to-his-players Clare manager Brian Lohan speaks to his players before the game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Clare did pull back a goal of their own with a spectacular Aron Shanagher volley in the 67th minute. However, it was merely a consolation as Limerick finished with three of the last four points to flesh out the final margin and tee up a repeat of the 2017 decider against Cork next weekend.

Scorers for Limerick: David Reidy (1-12, 9f, 1’65); Adrian Breen, Tom Morrissey (0-4 each); Josh Considine, Ronan Connolly (0-2 each); Robbie Hanley, Darren O’Connell, Darragh O’Donovan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Clare: Niall Deasy (0-11, 8f, 2’65); Aron Shanagher (1-1); Diarmuid Ryan (0-2); Stephen O’Halloran, Mikey O’Neill, Colin Guilfoyle, Tony Kelly, Liam Corry (0-1 each)

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Ronan Connolly (Adare)
9. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

10. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
21. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)
11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
15. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Subs

20. Josh Considine (Patrickswell) for Hanley (52 mins)
22. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh) for Boylan (54 mins)
26. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for O’Connell (55 mins)
18. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen) for Condon (60 mins)
23. Brian Ryan (South Liberties) for Reidy (64 mins)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Paidi Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge)
3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
4. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

5. Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley)
6. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
7. Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle)

26. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
9. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge) (Captain)

17. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)
11. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

15. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus)
14. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
13. Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)

Subs

23. Domhnall McMahon (Tubber) for Ryan (44 mins)
24. Stiofan McMahon (Broadford) for O’Neill (44 mins)
21. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for Taylor (54 mins)
25. Liam Corry (Éire Óg) for O’Malley (58 mins)

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Brennan
@BrennanEoin
sport@the42.ie

