Reidy leads the way as Limerick set up Munster league final clash with Cork

Eoin Brennan reports from Sixmilebridge

DAVID REIDY’S HANDSOME contribution of 1-12 ensured that Limerick held off neighbours Clare to advance to their fifth Munster Hurling League final in six years in Sixmilebridge this afternoon.

With a win or draw enough to contest the decider against Cork next Sunday, the visitors set the pace from the outset with an eight-point unanswered blitz, despite playing into a strong wind, to hold a commanding 0-9 to 0-1 advantage over their shell-shocked hosts by the end of the opening quarter.

To their credit, Clare did half the arrears by the break at 0-13 to 0-9 but three points would be as close as Brian Lohan’s side would ultimately come to Limerick before Reidy’s 55th minute goal essentially settled matters.

Both sides were in experimental mode, as expected, in front of a sizeable 3,312 attendance. However, it was a slicker Limerick that hit the ground running with Reidy (3), Adrian Breen (2), Darren O’Connell and midfielders Robbie Hanley and Ronan Connolly easing them to an eight-point cushion by the 16th minute.

Niall Deasy’s placed balls lifted the siege before a late brace from Diarmuid Ryan dictated that the gap was lessened to four by the break. However, while Tony Kelly, substitute Domhnall McMahon and Colin Guilfoyle all had goal opportunities for the Banner County, the opening goal would decisively go in Limerick’s favour as Graeme Mulcahy’s immediate impact off the bench allowed David Reidy to pull to the net at 1-19 to 0-15 entering the final quarter.