Clare and Limerick unveil sides for weekend showdown

Podge Collins and Darragh O'Donovan in action during last summer's clash between the teams.

LIMERICK MANAGER JOHN Kiely has made five changes to his team for this weekend’s local derby against Clare in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League.

Aaron Gillane, who sat out the loss to Cork, returns to the side while Paddy O’Loughlin, Dan Morrissey, Colin Ryan and Kyle Hayes are also introduced.

Diarmuid Byrnes, Shane Dowling, Mikey O’Brien and Darragh O’Donovan are on the bench, while Pat Ryan is not part of the squad.

The Clare team shows just one change, with injured John Conlon replaced by Niall Deasy in attack.

Waterford and Galway have also unveiled their sides for Sunday’s Division 1B clash between the counties.

Micheal Donoghue has made nine changes from the outfit that defeated Offaly last weekend, with Joe Canning a notable inclusion in attack.

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)

9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

24. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

16. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)

5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

14. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)

17. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

18. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

19. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills)

21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

22. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

23. David Conroy (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield)

25. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)

26. Oisin O’Brien (Clonara)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

6. Declan Hannon Capt. (Adare)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patricks)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo- Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

18. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

21. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

22. Barry Murphy (Doon)

23. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

24. Mikie O’Brien (Doon)

25. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

26. William O’Meara (Askeaton )

Waterford (vs Galway)

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

3. Shane McNulty (De la Salle)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

24. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Kevin Moran (De la Salle)

10. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Peter Horgan (Ballygunner)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Galway

1. Fergal Flannery

2. Jack Grealish

3. Ronan Burke

4. Aidan Harte

5. Kevin Hussey

6. Padraig Mannion

7. Gearoid McInerney

8. Cathal Mannion

9. Sean Loftus

10. Niall Burke

11. Joe Canning

12. Brian Concannon

13. Conor Whelan

14. Jason Flynn

15. Davy Glennon

