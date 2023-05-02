Marc O’Brien hits 2 goals as Clare minors beat Limerick to reach Munster final

Clare 2-21

Limerick 2-15

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

CLARE’S MINOR HURLERS have qualified for the Munster final for the second year in a row after beating Limerick in today’s semi-final meeting at Cusack Park.

A storming second quarter, where Clare outscored their neighbours 1-06 to 0-02, was central to the victory. Just over a month ago, Limerick ran out winners by four points when the sides met at the Gaelic Grounds.

This time round Clare, inspired by their outstanding captain Eoghan Gunning at corner-back managed to claim the important win and seal a final showdown with Cork next Tuesday.

Marc O’Brien struck goals with the last attack of the first half and first attack of the second half to help the hosts build up an invaluable platform in front of 1,804 spectators in Ennis.

Limerick started much better than their opponents and led 0-03 0-00 inside the first four minutes. Half of their six-point tally inside the first quarter came from placed balls and once Clare’s discipline improved, their challenge became much stronger.

Patrick Kearney’s introduction at half-time aided Limerick’s challenge with the Adare teenager slotting home 1-01, the green flag showcasing brilliant skill.

Dara Ferland tapped home their second green flag on 56 minutes to reduce the deficit to three points but any potential of a nervy finish was vanished when Clare substitutes Fred Hegarty and Eoin Begley replied at the other end.

Captain Gunning led the way throughout on a day when Michael Collins struck six points from play while Marc O’Brien had 2-03 to his name, with centre back James Hegarty also hitting two points. For Limerick, Tadhg Boddy, Hugh Flanagan and Ferland were the standout performers.

Scorers for Clare: M O’Brien 2-3 (1f); M Collins 0-6; F Hegarty 0-3; J Hegarty (2f), M Power 0-2; R Kilroy, J Mecall, S Arthur, E Mulcahy, E Begley.

Scorers for Limerick: D Collopy 0-4 (2f); P Kearney 1-1; D Gleeson 0-3 (2f, 1’65); D Ferland 1-0; H Flanagan, T Boddy, R O’Farrell; S Duff 0-1.

Clare

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

Advertisement

2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford), 3. Ronan Keane (Killanena), 4. Conor Rynne

(Inagh/Kilnamona)

7. Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), 6. James Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), 5. Matthew O’Halloran(Sixmilebridge)

8. Jack Mescall (Inagh/Kilnamona), 9. Emmet Mulcahy (Tulla)

12. Sean Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus), 11. Michael Collins (Clonlara), 10. Ronan Kilroy (Banner)

15. Michael Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus), 14. Marc O’Brien (Cratloe), 13. Oige Fanning (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)

Subs:

24. Evan Price (Clarecastle) for Mulcahy (43)

17. Fred Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Arthur (45)

20. Harry Doherty (Clarecastle) for Fanning (48)

22. Eoin Begley (Clonlara) for Kilroy (52)

21. Daire Neville (Cratloe) for Power (63)

Limerick

1. Joe Fitzgerald (Killdimo Pallaskenry)

2. John O’Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Conor Bickford (Ahane), 4. Sean Morrissey (Dromin Athlacca)

5. Jack Cosgrove (Ahane), 6. Sean Casey (Bruff), 7. Darragh Gleeson (Adare)

8. Diarmuid Lyons (Newcastle West), 14. Michael Leo (Knockainey)

10. Robert O’Farrell (Killdimo Pallaskenry), 11. Dave Ferland (Monaleen), 9. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

13. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane), 12. Tadhg Broddy (Bruff), 15. Darren Collopy (Murroe Boher)

Subs:

24. Patrick Kearney (Adare) for Leo (HT)

20. Sean Duff (Mungret St Paul’s) for Collopy (48)

17. Declan Heavey (Garryspillane) for O’Keeffe (53)

Referee: Nicky Barry (Waterford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!