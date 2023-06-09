Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Clare's Conor Cleary.
# The Selection
Cleary named to start Munster final as Clare show hand for Limerick battle
The defender went off with what appeared to be a serious injury against Cork.
1.0k
0
48 minutes ago

CONOR CLEARY HAS been named to start for Clare in the Munster SHC final against Limerick this weekend, after he was withdrawn from the Cork clash with a shoulder injury.

Cleary was taken off in the first half of that meeting with what appeared to be a serious injury, but has been named to start at full-back for the showdown with Limerick on Sunday afternoon [throw-in, 1.45].

Clare manager Brian Lohan has elected to stick with the same team that started in that victory over Cork, with Eibhear Quilligan slotting in between the sticks.

David Fitzgerald and Cathal Malone have been named to start at midfield while Ryan Taylor, Shane O’Donnell and Mark Rodgers will combine in the full-forward line.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones);

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona) 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quin), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 12. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg), , 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     