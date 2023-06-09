Cleary named to start Munster final as Clare show hand for Limerick battle

CONOR CLEARY HAS been named to start for Clare in the Munster SHC final against Limerick this weekend, after he was withdrawn from the Cork clash with a shoulder injury.

Cleary was taken off in the first half of that meeting with what appeared to be a serious injury, but has been named to start at full-back for the showdown with Limerick on Sunday afternoon [throw-in, 1.45].

Clare manager Brian Lohan has elected to stick with the same team that started in that victory over Cork, with Eibhear Quilligan slotting in between the sticks.

David Fitzgerald and Cathal Malone have been named to start at midfield while Ryan Taylor, Shane O’Donnell and Mark Rodgers will combine in the full-forward line.

The Clare Senior Hurling Team to take on Limerick in the 2023 Munster Senior Hurling Final has been named . Throw in on Sunday at the TUS Gaelic Grounds is at 1:45pm. Wishing the Banner all the very best ..

💪🟡🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/sjyAenK4QB — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) June 9, 2023

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones);

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona) 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quin), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 12. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg), , 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

