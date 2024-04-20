The Clare Limerick Munster showdown - has there been a bigger hurling day in Ennis?

IT’S NOT A STRETCH to say it.

This Sunday, when John Kiely and his Green Machine roll into town, to the bijou Cusack Park to commence battle towards the first ever five-in-a-row, it is arguably the biggest ever sporting day in the history of Ennis.

It’s that big. No messing. An increased capacity in a ground that has been getting a bit of a glow-up, with RTÉ rolling on for the day and the nation turning it’s lonely eyes to hurling after a series of footballing anti-climaxes.

Yes. The biggest ever sporting day for Ennis.

The biggest day full stop? You could make a case for Daniel O’Connell being voted in for the Clare by-elections in 1828, but you’d be laughed out of it.

So, off we go to Paul Madden, proprietor of the Temple Gate Hotel and the manager of the Éire Óg club, county champions in 2021 and 2022.

Situated close to Cusack Park, they are set to enjoy the increased trade with a bumper crowd in town for the 2pm throw-in.

Does he back our theory?

“I would say in the context of where both teams are, from a hurling perspective, I would say yes,” says Madden.

“Clare played Limerick in a similar fixture a couple of years ago, and that was a big one. But where both teams are now in their lifespan, Limerick going for their five in a row and Clare, being touted as possibly one of the frontrunners and the ones to take them down, having won the league.

“I see the capacity of Cusack Park has been upped for the weekend and they are expecting 20,500 at the match.”

Some towns are better at these things than others. Some, like Clones, feel like they are set up exclusively for big matches.

Killarney can invoke similar feelings while Thurles has a feel all of its’ own.

So what does it do for Ennis?

“It’s one day, really. One day doesn’t make a summer as I say,” jokes Madden.

“In the context of the first couple of months of the year, businesses around the country have found it very difficult. Especially around Easter time when people have not been going out as much and the weather hasn’t encouraged people out.

“For the first time this year, you are going to have a bumper crowd around the streets, so it is great to see.

“And I am led to believe from the powers that be that the weather Gods are looking kindly upon it, which in the context of the rain we have had for the last three, six months, it would be a great atmosphere on a dry day.”

The traffic logistics around the town at present are, ahem, challenging. To those operating and living inside Ennis, it feels like half the town is undergoing some sort of remedial or paving work. Two streets are closed off entirely from traffic.

“In terms of matchday, getting in and out, the way they have managed it before, is fans have come by public transport. They come by bus and by train and there are huge gatherings around the games,” explains Madden.

“A lot of younger people now watching hurling and coming to matches because of the occasion, I suppose. More than just purely the hurling.

“So you are going to have a lot less cars and people use the public transport, which is great. The bus drops them off, they come out of the train station and the pitch is just up the road, they walk up to it.

“I would say the majority of people at the game will be from Clare, out around the county and they will have their usual parking spot. I would say we will be okay.

“It’s on a Sunday, the shops will be closed anyway, so we will be fine.”

The Munster hurling championship’s switch to a round robin format has helped awaken certain county grounds. Ennis is among the best examples.

One way to rejuvenate a championship is to bring the games to the people – one thing the Leinster football championship seems spectacularly unable to grasp.

“We host the big games now. The round robin has definitely brought a new dimension in it now. In that you very rarely got to play championship in your home ground (before),” says Madden.

“So this has been great. And any times we have had teams around the place in Ennis over the last number of years, the atmosphere has been great around the town.

“All the publicans will get a bit out of this and it will give a bit of life to the town that, to be honest, last year has been a bit dark and bleak.

“This Sunday will have a bit of colour to it. We’re all looking forward to it.”

The Munster hurling championship. Long may we all sail in her.