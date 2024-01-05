Clarecastle astro pitch to host Limerick-Clare clash

THE CLARE HURLERS will get their 2024 campaign off the mark the next Wednesday, 10 January when they host All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Munster Hurling League.

The Round 2 clash will take place at the Clarecastle GAA astro pitch where Clare will get their year underway after reaching the Munster and All-Ireland semi-final in 2023. Clarecastle’s new facility was opened last year and hosted a McGrath Cup game for the Clare footballers.

Limerick and Clare have contested the last two Munster finals, with John Kiely’s side prevailing on both occasions.

Tickets for the game are available to buy online at the Munster GAA website.

