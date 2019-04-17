This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Clare through to Munster MFC phase 1 final after win over Tipp as Limerick and Waterford draw

Round-robin fixtures took place this evening in Ennis and Dungarvan.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 9:24 PM
Clare were too strong for Tipperary tonight in Ennis.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CLARE BOOKED THEIR place in the final of the first phase of the Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship after a seven-point win tonight against Tipperary.

Following up on last week’s comprehensive success away to Limerick, Clare proved too strong for Tipperary, who had won their opening tie against Waterford, in this encounter at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Clare ran out 1-10 to 0-6 victors in a game where they were in front 1-2 to 0-3 at the interval, Eoin Talty striking what transpired to be the only goal of the game. Captain Shane Meehan finished top scorer for Clare with 0-5 as the Banner held on to triumph.

They are now top on four points of this round-robin group, ahead of Tipperary in second place, before next week’s final round of games.

Waterford and Limerick are both on a point apiece after losing their opening games and then drawing 1-7 to 0-10 this evening at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan. Aaron Ryan’s goal helped Waterford forge ahead 1-4 to 0-3 at the break but Limerick pegged them back to ultimately claim a draw.

This is the first season of a new format in the Munster minor football championship with a round-robin format in place for Phase 1 involving Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

A final between the top two teams takes place on 7 May before they then advance to the second phase where Cork and Kerry will enter the frame.

Munster Minor Football Championship

Phase 1

Round 1 (tonight)

Results
Clare 1-10 Tipperary 0-6
Waterford 1-7 Limerick 0-10

Round 2 (last week)

Results
Clare 3-15 Limerick 0-10
Tipperary 4-13 Waterford 0-7

Fixtures

Round 3 (24 April)

Tipperary v Limerick, Sean Treacy Park, 7pm
Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm

