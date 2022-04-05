Membership : Access or Sign Up
Clare include senior players and Harty Cup winners for Munster U20 tie with Limerick

Throw-in for tomorrow night’s game is 7pm.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 7:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,804 Views 1 Comment
Patrick Crotty in action for Clare against Offaly.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

CLARE HAVE NAMED a team that features senior players and recent Harty Cup winners for tomorrow night’s Munster U20 hurling opener against Limerick.

The Banner travel to the Gaelic Grounds to play their opening Group 1 clash, with Cork the other team in this group.

Patrick Crotty is named at centre-forward after playing in this spring’s senior league for Brian Lohan’s team, while centre-back Cian Galvin also has senior experience.

But star forward Shane Meehan has been named on the bench, a potential indication that the Munster senior championship is the bigger priority for the talented Banner attacker this month.

Full-back Adam Hogan and midfielder Oisin Clune both starred for St Joseph’s Tulla in their historic Dr Harty Cup triumph in February. Clare management Terence Fahy and Tomás Kelly were also involved in overseeing Tulla’s success, while 2013 All-Ireland winner Brendan Bugler is also involved with this Clare management team.

The previous Dr Harty Cup final in 2020 was won by St Flannan’s with Cian Broderick, Jarlath Collins, Galvin, Conner Hegarty and Diarmuid Cahill from that team, all named to start here.

Throw-in for tomorrow night’s game is 7pm and the game is being live-streamed on Sport TG4 YouTube.

Clare

1. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

2. Ian MacNamara (Killanena), 3. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 4. John Conneally (Clooney-Quin)

5. Jarlath Collins (Éire Óg), 6. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), 7. Colm O’Meara (Clonlara)

8. Oisin Clune (Feakle), 9. Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona)

10. Shane Punch (Ruan), 11. Patrick Crotty (Scarriff), 12. Cormac Murphy (O’Callaghan Mills)

13. Josh Guyler (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Jack Kirwan (Parteen), 15. Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin)

Subs

  • 16. Aaron Shanahan (Tulla)
  • 17. Conor Leen (Corofin)
  • 18. Keith Smyth (Killanena)
  • 19. Gearóid Sheedy (Ogonnelloe)
  • 20. Peter Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus)
  • 21. Keelin Hartigan (Scarriff)
  • 22. Oisín O’Donnell (Crusheen)
  • 23. Darragh Keogh (Clooney-Quin)
  • 24. Shane Meehan (Banner)

Extended Panel Members

  • Diarmuid Mullins (Crusheen)
  • Sean Wiley (Bodyke)
  • Seanie Ronan (Kilmaley)
  • Oran Cahill (Éire Óg)
  • Liam Murphy (Wolfe Tones)
  • Senan Dunford (Tubber)
  • Rory O’Connell (Clarecastle)
  • Seanie Withycombe (Tulla)
  • Liam McInerney (Tulla)
  • Conor Whelan (Whitegate)
  • Sean Rynne (Inagh/ Kilnamona)
  • Dylan Downes (Sixmilebridge)
  • Darragh McDermott (Parteen)
  • Adam Enright (Newmarket)
  • James O’Doherty (Clarecastle)

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

