Clare GAA offer new three-year term to hurling boss Lohan

CLARE GAA HAVE announced that they have offered a new three-year term to hurling manager Brian Lohan.

The announcement was made this evening in a statement following a county board meeting which outlined that Lohan “is aware of this recommendation.”

“At a meeting of the Clare County Board officers it was unanimously agreed that Brian Lohan be offered a new three year term as Senior Hurling manager,” a statement on the Clare GAA Twitter account reads.

“This recommendation has to be approved by a full meeting of Clare County Board. Brian Lohan is aware of this recommendation.”

Two-time All-Ireland winner Lohan was appointed as hurling boss in the Banner county in October 2019 on a two-year term as the successor to joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor.

There was an option of a third year included in his current deal.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

A four-time All-Star and former Hurler of the Year, Lohan came into the position having previously guided UL to Fitzgibbon Cup glory in 2015.

Lohan managed Clare to an All-Ireland quarter-final last season while they bowed out to Cork in the qualifiers this year.