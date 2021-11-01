Clare hurling duo aiming for novel county senior double in upcoming finals

CLARE SENIOR HURLING duo Aidan and Jason McCarthy will be bidding for a novel county senior championship double in the coming weeks.

The brothers helped their hurling club Inagh-Kilnamona reach their first senior decider with victory at the semi-final stage on Saturday in Clare over Éire Óg Ennis.

Jason lined out at centre-back and Aidan played at wing-forward, the pair scoring 0-6 between them in the victory in Cusack Park, five of those points supplied from frees that Aidan converted.

The previous Sunday, the McCarthy brothers lined out at corner-back and midfield respectively as their football outfit Kilmurry-Ibrickane booked their place in the Clare senior decider.

Aidan started at midfield when Kilmurry-Ibrickane lifted the 2020 Clare senior football crown but was forced off with injury during the second half of Saturday’s hurling game, which clouds his participation in the forthcoming finals.

The fixture details for the Clare senior finals have yet to be finalised given the pair are involved with teams in the two games. The Clare county board are expected to announce the fixture details with news on the hurling final coming tomorrow evening.

Double title bids have featured in Clare in recent years with the Cratloe club the flag-bearers in contesting football and hurling finals, winning both championships in 2014. Football finalists Éire Óg Ennis saw their ambitions thwarted on the hurling front on Saturday by Inagh-Kilnamona.

Operating for two clubs is not unusual in the county with the traditional divide of football only clubs in the west of the county and hurling outfits in the east.

Ballyea’s hurling semi-final success yesterday featured contributions from Clare football figures like Gary Brennan, Pierce Lillis and Cathal O’Connor.

Back in 2013, Shane O’Brien and Ronan Good attempted a similar double to the McCarthy brothers, but lost the Clare finals with Doonbeg and Newmarket-on-Fergus respectively.

