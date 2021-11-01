Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 1 November 2021
Advertisement

Clare hurling duo aiming for novel county senior double in upcoming finals

Aidan and Jason McCarthy are involved with Inagh-Kilnamona and Kilmurry-Ibrickane.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 1 Nov 2021, 4:53 PM
28 minutes ago 815 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5589091
Jason and Aidan McCarthy.
Image: INPHO
Jason and Aidan McCarthy.
Jason and Aidan McCarthy.
Image: INPHO

CLARE SENIOR HURLING duo Aidan and Jason McCarthy will be bidding for a novel county senior championship double in the coming weeks.

The brothers helped their hurling club Inagh-Kilnamona reach their first senior decider with victory at the semi-final stage on Saturday in Clare over Éire Óg Ennis.

Jason lined out at centre-back and Aidan played at wing-forward, the pair scoring 0-6 between them in the victory in Cusack Park, five of those points supplied from frees that Aidan converted.

The previous Sunday, the McCarthy brothers lined out at corner-back and midfield respectively as their football outfit Kilmurry-Ibrickane booked their place in the Clare senior decider.

Aidan started at midfield when Kilmurry-Ibrickane lifted the 2020 Clare senior football crown but was forced off with injury during the second half of Saturday’s hurling game, which clouds his participation in the forthcoming finals.

The fixture details for the Clare senior finals have yet to be finalised given the pair are involved with teams in the two games. The Clare county board are expected to announce the fixture details with news on the hurling final coming tomorrow evening.

Double title bids have featured in Clare in recent years with the Cratloe club the flag-bearers in contesting football and hurling finals, winning both championships in 2014. Football finalists Éire Óg Ennis saw their ambitions thwarted on the hurling front on Saturday by Inagh-Kilnamona.

Operating for two clubs is not unusual in the county with the traditional divide of football only clubs in the west of the county and hurling outfits in the east.

Ballyea’s hurling semi-final success yesterday featured contributions from Clare football figures like Gary Brennan, Pierce Lillis and Cathal O’Connor.

Back in 2013, Shane O’Brien and Ronan Good attempted a similar double to the McCarthy brothers, but lost the Clare finals with Doonbeg and Newmarket-on-Fergus respectively.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie