Clare hurling panel frustrated by 'lack of clarity' surrounding managerial selection

Clare panel pictured before their Munster clash with Cork in June.

THE CLARE SENIOR hurling panel have voiced their frustration at the process of appointing a new management team for the 2020 campaign.

Donal Moloney, who served as joint-manager alongside Gerry O’Connor for the past three years, has said he will not seek another term in charge of the Banner County.

In a statement released to The Clare Champion today, the Clare panel expressed a number of concerns about the situation.

Players, who met with County Board Chairman Joe Cooney tonight, said they have not been consulted during the four-month process of hiring a management team, while also expressing concerns about investment in facilities.

The statement reads:

Players outlined to the County Board Chairman their frustration at not having been consulted during the 4-month process of securing a management team for 2020. Players’ only source of information on the process was second hand updates disseminated through the mainstream media and social media.

The players are disappointed by the length of time it has taken to conclude the ongoing process and the lack of clarity provided to Donal Moloney and his management team on the process, despite having been interviewed for the position 4 weeks ago.

A report in the October edition of the Clare County Express falsely reported players were in favour of a change of management. No member of the Clare Senior panel approached any potential candidate for the position other than Donal Moloney (up to his announcement on Sunday that he was withdrawing his name from the process).

We informed the County Board Chairman of the necessity for the County Board to fully support the hurling team in terms of investment in facilities such as Caherlohan, as well as provide our players with the necessary supports to maximise our ability to compete at the highest level.

Players raised concerns about the future operation of Club Clare Hurling Supporters, which has raised over €350,000 since it was established by Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney in 2016. We have asked the County Board to support the continuation of the supporters club or failing that, bridge any shortfall in funding and investment that may arise from the discontinuation of the supporters club.

The players would like to acknowledge Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor for their contribution over the past three years in the senior setup. The level of professionalism brought into the setup raised standards on and off the pitch.

Moloney and O’Connor worked with the Clare underage ranks before succeeding Davy Fitzgerald in charge of the senior panel in 2016.

The pair led Clare to three successive All-Ireland U21 titles between 2012 and 2013. A frustrating 2019 campaign saw the Banner County exit the Championship on points difference.

