Dublin: 12°C Saturday 26 September 2020
Kilmurry Ibrickane on top in Clare as Sarsfields are dethroned in Kildare

Moorefield and Athy will clash in the Kildare football final.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 6:50 PM
File photo of the Sarsfields team.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KILMURRY IBRICKANE LANDED their third Clare SFC crown since 2016 with a 1-12 to 0-12 final win over Cratloe this evening. 

Aidan Moloney’s side grabbed a key goal just nine minutes into the game when Mark Killeen finished into the net. A three-point haul from Banner star Keelan Sexton left Kilmurry Ibrickane 1-6 to 0-5 ahead at the interval.

Cratloe fell six behind early in the second period but scores from Sean Collins, Cathal McInerney and Conal O’Hanlon brought them back into contention. Kilmurry Ibrickane finished the stronger as Daniel Walsh and Michael Hogan helped them seal the 16th county senior crown in the club’s history.

Meanwhile, Moorefield and Athy will clash in the Kildare SFC decider in a repeat of the 2018 final. 

2017 Leinster champions Moorefield were pushed all the way by Celbridge in the semi-final, eventually prevailing by 0-14 to 1-9. They led by two at half-time but found themselves trailing by the minimum heading into the 60th minute.

However Moorefield, who lost last year’s decider after a replay to Sarsfields, scored the final three points of the games to scrape over the line.

In the other semi-final, holders Sarsfields were dumped out by Athy on a scoreline of 1-10 to 0-10. 

Kevin O'Brien
