'To get a day like today just makes 10 years of hardship worthwhile' - Shane O'Donnell

BACK IN 2021, SHANE O’Donnell’s world was, not to put too fine a point on it, a living hell.

A concussion sustained on a summer’s evening while training with Clare left its’ mark on him and shaped his life.

“It happened on a Thursday,” he said in November 2021.

“By the time the following Wednesday came, it was absolute car crash stuff. From that point on for about two weeks, I was about eight out of 10 on nausea for the entire time. Just sitting down, I could have got sick at any stage.”

He added, “I had nine out of 10 symptoms just sitting on the couch. My primary symptoms for the first four weeks or so were nausea and pressure in my head. Then it was sensitivity to light and sound but the whole gambit was there.

“There was no way I could even watch the TV,” he says. “Even being in the house could have caused me to get my heart-rate up, which could have brought on me feeling worse again. I had my headphones on a table listening to the match but not really listening. If the match was getting intense, I would turn the headphones off. Physically, I wasn’t able for any more than that.”

The week after the incident, Clare were playing Tipperary. Some of his girlfriend’s family were over in his own homeplace and while the match was on, he had to face away from the television as he couldn’t bear the screen.

As a metaphor, he had literally turned his back on hurling.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

And then he felt that the GAA had turned their back on him. Efforts to address his tenuous work situation and compensation with the GAA were frustrating him. More than once, he felt he would just give up on the whole thing.

Sitting in the press centre in the Hogan Stand, his second All Ireland won and the most beatific, content smile splitting his face, naturally he feels differently.

“I’m glad I didn’t make that decision,” he says, the grave conversation not darkening his countenance even slightly.

“Yeah, I was very close to that. But we were talking about it there, there’s many years where you feel like you’re in the hunt and you’re close, and then it just stops, this year we just managed to turn the screw. But I’m certainly glad I didn’t make that decision.”

While Clare had several massive performances all over the park, the impact that O’Donnell had particularly in the first half and then Tony Kelly, made their attack hum with purpose.

All Ireland finals are made for outstanding performances. Gearóid Hegarty, Henry Shefflin, DJ Carey and Aaron Gillane routinely deliver on the biggest days.

And despite major ankle surgery last winter, Tony Kelly exploded into this game like an explosion in a paint factory.

The only thing to wonder is what it might be like to be out on the pitch when Kelly has found his groove.

“Yeah, you’re just thinking, ‘Thank God,’” laughs O’Donnell.

“When Tony gets going there’s nobody better and it’s just a matter of trying to keep feeding him as much ball as possible and sometimes just get out of his way.

“But yeah, he just does things that you don’t think are possible and you kind of just stand back and kind of be in awe of it, especially in the last 10, 15 minutes.

“Myself and (Conor) Cleary were beside each other on the sideline and were just willing everyone to get the ball to Tony, and it’s not the first time we’ve been in that scenario!

“He’s just an exceptional player and it’s a privilege to play with him.”

The Eire Óg Ennis man wrung everything out of himself in the pursuit of glory. He had said leading into this final that he would make a point of enjoying it even more than the 2013 final replay, when he hit a hat-trick of goals in 19 minutes.

He’s a more mature man now. 2013 was a form of Boy Band Mania. He is Dr Shane O’Donnell now, with aspirations of one day going into space.

At the final whistle of extra time on Sunday, he entered the stratosphere of hurling. Despite limping off, the body in bits with cramp, he sprinted on the field to embrace team mates.

“It was incredible, hard to put into words. It’s very hard to describe – just an outpouring of emotion that’s 10 years in the making,” he said.

“Tony’s right, you think it will come around when you win in your first year, and that obviously did not transpire. To get a day like today just makes 10 years of hardship worthwhile.”