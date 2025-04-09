Munster & IRFU confirm new 2-year contract for Jack Crowley

JACK CROWLEY HAS signed a new 2-year contract with Munster and the IRFU.

The Ireland international was subject to interest from English Premiership club Leicester Tigers but has signed on to remain with his home province until at least 2027.

Crowley, 25, has become a fixture for province and country in recent years and will remain eligible for Ireland duty as a result of his decision.

The Innishannon man debuted for Munster against Ulster in the 2020/21 season and has scored 305 points in 65 appearances for the province.

Crowley came through with Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar School, winning the Munster U18 Club Cup title and the U18 All Ireland Cup with Bandon in 2018.

The Cork Constitution clubman joined the Munster Rugby Academy in 2020, and was a key player for the Ireland U20s in that year’s Six Nations before the championship was cut short due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The out-half was promoted to the Munster senior squad for the 2021/22 season, where he earned his first starts in the URC and Champions Cup, and the following season he won a URC title with Munster and earned his first Test cap for Ireland.

In 2024, Crowley played every minute of Ireland’s successful Six Nations winning campaign and was the starting out-half on the two-game summer tour to South Africa.

Crowley has earned 24 Ireland caps to date, scoring 129 points. However, this season has been a challenging one on the international front, with Leinster’s Sam Prendergast emerging as Ireland’s first-choice out-half in the Six Nations.

Crowley has responded to that frustrating Six Nations experience with some excellent displays for Munster – winning consecutive Player of the Match awards away to La Rochelle and Connacht over the past fortnight.