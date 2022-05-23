Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 23 May 2022
Irish international Shine extends stay in Scotland

The Cork striker is set to become a Glasgow City centurion.

By Emma Duffy Monday 23 May 2022, 2:46 PM
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Clare Shine has signed a one-year contract extension at Glasgow City, keeping her there until the summer of 2023.

The Cork striker, 27, is in her second stint at the Scottish club, having scored 67 times in 99 appearances overall.

Shine will become the club’s 25th centurion on her next appearance, which could potentially be this weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

“I’m delighted to sign an extension with Glasgow City, “Shine, who is also project co-ordinatior with the Glasgow City Foundation and is releasing a book next month called Scoring Goals In The Dark, said.

“I’m really looking forward for what’s to come for the club.”

“I’m delighted that Clare has decided to extend her time with Glasgow City FC,” head coach Eileen Gleeson added.

“Clare has been a part of many special moments with Glasgow City and brings a wealth of experience. As a leader both on and off the pitch Clare is huge part of the team. I look forward to continuing to work with her going forward.”

Shine — who has scored 10 goals in 27 appearances this season — and Gleeson are two Irish names currently on the books at Glasgow, with Niamh Farrelly, Claire Walsh and Aoife Colvill also featuring this season.

Glasgow were denied 15 in-a-row when Ciara Grant’s Rangers won their first-ever Scottish Women’s Premier League [SWPL] title earlier this month, but their sights remain on silverware.

“All focus is on the cup final,” Dubliner Gleeson said in the aftermath. “It really is an exciting couple of weeks for the club and the team, and an opportunity to challenge for silverware.”

City face Celtic, home to Irish duo Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson, in Sunday’s decider at Tynecastle [KO 4.10pm, live on BBC ALBA].

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie