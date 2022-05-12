Gleeson and Glasgow's Irish crew keep sights on silverware after being denied 15 in-a-row

EILEEN GLEESON AND her Irish contingent at Glasgow City remain eyeing silverware, despite having their 15 in-a-row bid brought to an end last weekend.

The long-time Scottish Women’s Premier League [SWPL] champions relinquished their crown to Rangers on Sunday, with Irish international Ciara Grant helping the Gers to their first-ever title.

A 0-0 draw with Glasgow City was enough as Malky Thomson’s side stayed undefeated in the league and etched their name into history with a game to go.

Donegal midfielder Grant was a late substitute at Rangers Training Centre en route to her second league title in six months either side of the Irish Sea. She helped Shelbourne to Women’s National League [WNL] glory before making the move to Scotland.

Scenes. X2 league titles in 6 months. Dreaming. 🔥 https://t.co/R9BCrtCYkN — Ciara Grant (@GrantCiara) May 8, 2022

🆕 TRAILER: Ciara Grant spoke to @RangersTV to reflect on her first season in the @SWPL and preview this afternoon's home match against Glasgow City.



📺 Full Interview: https://t.co/EfVWk1QZbp pic.twitter.com/mLF3SY4fTL — Rangers Women (@RangersWFC) May 8, 2022

Glasgow City returned to action last night, bouncing back with a 4-1 win over Aberdeen in their final home league game of the season.

Niamh Farrelly and Claire Walsh both impressed for Gleeson’s side, for whom Clare Shine and Aoife Colvill are also involved. Australia-born Colvill is out injured currently, though, having undergone ACL surgery last month.

“It took a lot for the girls to come out tonight after the disappointment Sunday, but they showed up,” Dubliner Gleeson, former Ireland assistant coach to Vera Pauw, said.

“They did, particularly in the second half when they brought their quality and intensity and deserved the three points overall.

We have to finish out the league on Sunday with a tough game away to Hibs. The aim is to get three points there and then all focus is on the cup final. It really is an exciting couple of weeks for the club and the team, and an opportunity to challenge for silverware.”

There, they’ll look to defend their cup honours against Celtic, home of young Irish pair Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson. Tynecastle will host the 29 May decider.

The move to full-time professional women’s football for Rangers and Celtic has certainly brought a shift in Scottish women’s football. The majority of other players in the top-flight are on part-time contracts.

Reflecting on Rangers decisive win at the weekend, manager Thomson said: “It is fantastic, it is a great feeling for every member of staff involved. It has been a tough tough season, very difficult and we have stayed resilient and we have stayed strong.

“I am over the moon for the girls. The effort they have put in not just today but in previous weeks has been nothing short of fantastic.

“It is something when we set out at the start of the journey it was very much about learning from last year coming into this year building a squad again and being strong and confident about each other. I am lost for words because I am really proud of this group.”